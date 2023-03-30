TEXAS CITY
Local artists have the chance to showcase their skills — and win some cash over five days in Texas City.
The Texas City Art Festival will feature more than 700 works of art, with art workshops, thousands of dollars in prize money up for grabs and scholarships for area students.
The festival begins Saturday with an awards presentation and reception from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Charles T. Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. in Texas City. Best in show will be named at the presentation, with a $500 prize for the winner. First, second and third place, along with honorable mention will be named in four categories, under glass hanging.
Prizes range from $400 for first to $25 for honorable mention.
Public viewing for the festival is set for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
More than 200 pieces of artwork from kindergarten to 12th grade students will be featured across various mediums.
Four workshops and demonstrations are scheduled for the festival, including:
• Children’s art work from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
• Creative digital photo art from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday
• Art about art: Using sketchbooks to reinterpret master works from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday
• Mixed media Mandala magic from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday
Participation in all of the demonstrations and workshops is free. Class sizes are limited, and pre-registration is required. To register, email texascityart@gmail.com or call 281-451-5814. Admission to the Texas City Art Festival is free. Most of the artwork on display is available for purchase. For more information about the event, visit www.texascitytx.gov.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
Reporter
