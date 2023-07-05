TEXAS CITY
Texas City High School swimmers and swimming enthusiasts still can look forward to a November opening of the city’s natatorium after officials rebid for installation of an air-conditioning system.
The Texas City Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved a $806,000 bid by Unbehagen Construction to install a new air-conditioning system at the Matthew T. Doyle Natatorium, 1900 Fifth Ave. N.
The commission at the behest of public works department administrators, on March 23 rejected original bids, which included the price of the unit and repairs, because of clerical errors in the process. The natatorium closed its doors for separate repairs May 1, with an estimated reopening in six months.
Unbehagen Construction beat out Nash Industries, which bid $858,000 and DMI Corporation, which bid more than $940,000.
The recent bids were for installation only, not equipment, Public Works Director Jack Haralson said.
“We purchased the unit back in May through a co-op and are waiting for that to come in. Our previous bids included the price of the unit and removal and installation costs, this is just the cost of removal and installation.
“We still hope to have the natatorium open in time for Texas City High School’s annual Thanksgiving swim meet.”
The original bids for the unit and construction ranged from $1.6 million to $2.2 million.
Purchase of the 80-ton rooftop system was approved by the Commission May 3 for a total of $570,000 through Heat Transfer Systems Inc. and paid for through the city’s general fund unassigned fund balance, Finance Director Laura Boyd said.
The new estimated cost is just under $1.4 million, saving the city at least $200,000.
The dehumidification system installation is among several changes at the natatorium, in addition to repairs. The repairs to the Olympic-size pool, approved by the Texas City Commission in March for $62,240, include replacement of an ultraviolet light system that purifies the water, which cost $53,350; repairing expansion joints for $4,100; and replacing two drain covers for $4,790.
Crews broke ground on the facility in February 2006 and it opened September 2007 at a cost of $7.57 million.
“The air-conditioning system has been limping along for a while now and we have had to do a lot of repairs over the years,” said Dennis Harris, director of recreation and tourism for the city. “The air conditioning is a large, complex unit that regulated the temperature of the water and the environment around the building. The pool temperature has to be specific for competition.
“We have been able to take our time to methodically address the other repairs and recently completed the ultraviolet light system and we will begin to work on the expansion joints and drain covers soon. We hope when it opens, we will have a natatorium that is like new.”
Those seeking relief from the heat can still make a splash at the adjacent Lowry pool, a much smaller, shallower three-lane pool. The Nessler Park Family Aquatic Center, which offers water slides and a lazy river, is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays through Aug. 7
District 2 Commissioner Felix Herrera was not present for the meeting.
The next meeting of the Texas City Commission is set for 5 p.m. July 19 in the Kenneth T. Nunn Council Room at City Hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N.
