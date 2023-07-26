TEXAS CITY
Some First Amendment advocates, even some generally opposed to rules allowing challenges to library books, are applauding a newly created policy they say keeps decisions in the hands of librarians and is very specific, even about what’s not suitable for complaints.
City commissioners July 5 approved formation of a committee of staff members of Moore Memorial Public Library charged with evaluating materials and responding to book challenges made by residents. Challenges approved by the committee could result in books being moved to a different section of the library.
The former policy, which gave sole authority to move books to the director of the library was too long, Cheryl Loewen, library director, said.
“This policy creates a board to represent our citizens and make the process more open,” Loewen said.
The library board could consider moving materials if they don’t meet the library’s selection criteria.
Examples include if a book has inaccurate information; if it is not relevant to the interest or needs of the community; if it lacks current or historical significance or if it lacks literary or artistic merit, said Jessica Matos, assistant library director.
The significance of subject matter can also be grounds for moving material, along with the physical characteristics of the book, she said.
The policy, however, also states books will not be moved because of frankness of expression, depiction of a particular lifestyle or controversial subject matter.
“This criterion is very timely, in an environment of book challenges, unclear guidelines and fear,” said Danica Surman, a member of the library board of trustees and member of the Galveston County Library Alliance, a group that formed in opposition to the not-yet-formed League City library committee.
“I am grateful for the efforts of our library staff to streamline the collections policy while ensuring a fair appeals process for challenged books.”
The library board consists of nine members who serve three-year terms, but can be extended if they choose, but the mayor has the ability to select another member if he chooses.
People can challenge books if they’re residents of Texas City, hold a library card and are in good standing with no unpaid fees, no lost or damaged books, Loewen said.
Those challenging a book must submit a request in writing and answer questions such as whether they have read the book, what their specific objection is, why they chose that material, what they believe the theme is, what age group they believe it is suited for and what they believe the library should do with the material, according to the document.
The new policy is seen as a contrast to efforts by League City council members to give residents the option to challenge books, because the book-challenging committee is entirely appointed by the city council. While the League City committee remains incomplete, the process has received backlash since the first mention in December.
League City’s early drafts of its policy, which was approved by council members in December, would review complaints about pedophilia, rape and any type of sex or nudity and recommend whether to move them from the shelves in the children’s section of the Helen Hall Library, 100 W. Walker St., to adult sections. That language has since been removed from the policy, which now states any books in the children’s section of the Helen Hall Library can be challenged.
“The decision in League City was clear government overreach and redundant as obscenity laws are on the books,” said Katherine Swanson, spokeswoman for the Galveston County Library Alliance. “It is a First Amendment issue and takes the decision out of the hands of parents. It is not something a city or government should be allowed to do.”
League City received a complaint on May 23 about “The Great Big Body Book” by Mary Hoffman, which has yet to be discussed, challenged and potentially moved from the shelves.
“We have a strong, diverse community and we believe it is up to the parents to decide what is appropriate,” Loewen said. “The library is here to serve the whole community. It is for everybody.”
