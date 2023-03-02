Chancellor John Sharp in a statement Thursday directed all 11 universities and agencies in the Texas A&M University System, including the Galveston campus, to remove diversity statements from employment practices.
The move came after Gov. Greg Abbott’s office last month sent a letter to public universities and state agencies saying that diversity, equity and inclusion hiring practices violated federal and state employment laws and barring them from hiring on factors “other than merit.”
“Federal and state law forbid discrimination against a current or prospective employee because of that person’s race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or military service,” Gardener Pate, Abbott’s chief of staff, said in Thursday’s memo.
That memo encouraged the decision to limit application components to cover letter, CV or resume and professional references.
“While your university or agency may not have a member-wide requirement for applicants to submit a diversity statement, some units within your institution may require such statements,” according to the letter.
The letter didn’t say which agencies and universities in the system request diversity statements from job candidates.
“We value the creation and maintenance of an atmosphere of openness and trust in which everyone is encouraged to explore and discuss their attitudes, values, beliefs and behaviors,” Texas A&M University said in a diversity statement adopted in 1995.
“The process of learning about and being sensitive to the diverse life experiences of others enhances staff members individually and as a group, which enables the staff to provide the highest quality of service and training,” the statement writes.
Sharp also asked universities in the Texas A&M System to confirm their compliance with the new policy.
Officials from Texas A&M University Galveston didn’t respond Thursday to multiple requests for comment.
“The Texas A&M University System will continue its land grant mission by ensuring Texans from all walks of life are served by our institutions,” Sharp said in the statement. “We believe serving Texas can be accomplished best by recruiting the brightest and most qualified students, faculty and staff.”
Texas A&M University Galveston presently has a diversity and inclusion statement on its webpage.
“Diversity and inclusion at Texas A&M University at Galveston means we welcome, support, and recognize all individuals or groups that reflect the various characteristics of our campus community regardless of who the individual is or what group s/he represents,” according to its commitment statement on its website.
