Chancellor John Sharp in a statement Thursday directed all 11 universities and agencies in the Texas A&M University System, including the Galveston campus, to remove diversity statements from employment practices.

The move came after Gov. Greg Abbott’s office last month sent a letter to public universities and state agencies saying that diversity, equity and inclusion hiring practices violated federal and state employment laws and barring them from hiring on factors “other than merit.”

