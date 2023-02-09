GALVESTON
With a goal of giving Galvestonians and island tourists a “Smithsonian beach museum,” replete with resident sea turtles in rehabilitation, Texas A&M University at Galveston officials are hoping to secure nearly $9 million over the next two years.
“It will be like Monterey Aquarium meets the Smithsonian,” said Christopher Marshall, professor of biology at the university, referring to California’s renowned Monterey Bay Aquarium.
“We’re a research university, so when people come in they’re going to be educated on sea turtles,” Marshall said. “They’re also going to learn about conservation and resilient coastal communities. We will highlight many faculty members’ research and the stars of the show will be the ambassadors — our resident sea turtles.”
Without the proposed $20 million sea turtle research and educational outreach center, the upper Texas coast is poorly equipped to handle and research the injured animals, Marshall said. Marshall has raised $11.5 million for the facility from funding pools stemming from litigation over the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. He hopes to secure $9 million more over the next two or three years.
“I was told that was going to be enough two or three years ago, but construction costs have increased,” he said.
In the meantime, university biologists are using a building that formerly housed oyster research to care for wounded and stranded sea turtles found on local beaches.
“We created a small, temporary hospital on the A&M campus,” he said of the makeshift marine infirmary. “We’ve basically been tasked with figuring out how to rehabilitate turtles on the upper Texas coast. So, I came up with a two-phase plan.”
The first phase was to immediately create a space to treat injured turtles, which led Marshall to utilize the campus’ wetlands center, he said. The second phase included planning and funding the $20 million facility.
TOILING FOR TEXAS TURTLES
The facility would provide crucial services to the upper Texas coast sea turtle community, Marshall said. And other island turtle advocates have echoed the biologist’s exuberance for the project.
“We are thrilled A&M is moving forward with this project,” Joanie Steinhaus, Turtle Island Restoration Network Gulf program director, said. “We will support each other in the work we’re both doing. I’m very grateful they are able to do it.”
At this stage of planning, the facility will be about 23,500 square feet, with two hospital wards, a veterinary clinic, overnight facilities for caretakers, resident turtle tanks, an auditorium-presentation room, media room, numerous educational outreach exhibits, a gift shop and a coffee shop.
“The goal is to construct a rehabilitation facility with two separate biological life-support systems that would enable a single hospital to rehabilitate sea turtles that are both negative and positive for the FP virus,” Marshall said, referring to fibropapillomatosis, a tumor disease of sea turtles.
“To enable the new rehabilitation facility to be financially self-sustainable, the hospital will operate an educational outreach facility that will attract tourists and generate revenue to support the hospital and sea turtle conservation programs. Galveston is a vibrant resort city that attracts 7 million tourists to the island a year.
“And I’m always amazed to see how many people love sea turtles.”
Marshall argues it’s “crazy” Galveston doesn’t already have a facility where visitors can get up close and personal with the widely adored nautical creatures.
Sea turtles will serve as “ambassadors” for the marine environment of Galveston Bay, which Marshall hopes will inspire charitable giving that will benefit the entire aquatic ecosystem. The educational outreach facility will provide opportunities to view sea turtle patients through glass viewing galleries, which also will protect patients from the stress of noise and disturbance.
The rehabilitation facility will, most likely, house primarily greens, loggerheads and Kemp’s ridley sea turtles, but also whatever turtles are in need of help, Marshall said. And it’s far from just another university amenity planned to attract tuition-paying students or an island attraction to hook ticket-buying tourists; it’s an ecological necessity, Marshall said.
“It’s a need,” he said. “The closest thing to us is at the University of Florida; it’s actually on the coast in St. Augustine. I think it’s going to be a unique draw for us.”
To learn more about funding/naming opportunities for the Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Hospital, contact Alice Maffay at the Texas A&M Development Office at 409-740-4446.
