GALVESTON
Galveston Housing Authority might step up to provide something the island sorely needs — affordable workforce housing — but might have to demolish a community center used by numerous nonprofits to do so.
The housing authority has since the fall of 2022 been talking about housing designed for people who work in Galveston but can’t afford to live on the island, said Betty Massey, vice chairwoman of the Galveston Housing Authority.
“If you work on the island, you should be able to afford to live here,” Massey said. “There’s a group of people making this island function that can’t afford to live here.
“This will be for the medtech at UTMB, the housekeeper at a hotel or a waiter from your favorite restaurant.”
A thinning stock of rental housing and consequential increased prices force many Galveston workers to commute, Massey said. Workforce housing would help alleviate the problem, she said.
It might be possible to build such housing on what’s now the parking lot for the Walter Norris Jr. Island Community Center, 4700 Broadway, Massey said.
The authority on Feb. 27 renamed the center after its first Black executive director. The community center houses the authority’s offices along with various tenants including Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston and Coastal Health & Wellness, the county health district’s clinic.
A workforce housing project might require demolishing the community center, however, Massey said, noting that no official plan had been formed to do that.
This is not the first time the Galveston Housing Authority has brought up the idea of demolishing the building.
In July 2020, the housing authority, citing costs, scrapped plans to replace some public housing units demolished after being flooded during Hurricane Ike in 2008 by demolishing the community center and constructing mixed-income housing there.
The community center, which takes about 9 acres, has a large parking lot that’s largely unused, Massey said.
“We’ve done parking studies, and on average, the parking lot has 70 cars in a sea of parking spaces,” she said.
At a housing authority meeting Monda, several people expressed concerns about demolition of the building, Massey said.
Linda Dailey, school director of FasTrac Job Training Center, which operates in the community center, was among the concerned.
Dailey signed a three-year lease agreement for space in the center in November, she said.
“None of us tenants knew anything about the housing authority wanting to demolish the building,” she said. “Even if they entertain the idea of tearing down the building, you’re not tearing down a building, you’re tearing down a community.”
The Catholic Charities has spent $200,000 renovating its food pantry, Dailey asserted.
“This is not a time to disrupt major community services,” Dailey said.
The concern was premature, Massey said.
“We have simply not made a decision about this,” Massey said. “We have to talk about potentially developing workforce housing for the community first. This is something that Galveston desperately needs.”
The Galveston Housing Authority will hold a public meeting at 3 p.m. March 27 to discuss the issue further, Massey said.
