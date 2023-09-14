For the ninth straight year, the League City council has decreased the property tax rate, this time by 2 cents.
The current tax rate is 41.6 cents per $100 in taxable evaluation.
The city council Tuesday approved a tax rate of 39.5 cents for the 2024 fiscal year, which runs Oct. 1, 2023 to Sept. 30, 2024.
Two factors made the tax rate cut possible, Mayor Nick Long said.
"Even while having that tax decrease, we were able to increase a variety of areas in our budget and that's mainly due to the growth of the city — from new properties and increased sales tax revenue," Long said.
Revenue from the new tax rate will fund an operating budget of $177.33 million, up $4.39 million from the 2023 budget of $172.94 million, according to the city.
League City’s capital improvements budget is $153.57 million, giving the municipality a total budget of $330.9 million.
With the increased budget, League City will hire the equivalent of 10 city workers, with nine new hires and two part-timers becoming full-time.
Municipal employees also will see an increase in merit and cost-of-living raises.
In addition, the city will raise the minimum wage for its workers to $16 an hour from $15, according to the city.
Also in the budget is funding for new emergency equipment and $750,000 is earmarked for sidewalk repairs.
