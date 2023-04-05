LEAGUE CITY
The county’s new mainland tax offices, set to open Monday, will have plexiglass barriers to protect office employees from angry customers who sometimes spit or throw things at the clerks, officials said Wednesday.
“It is essential for trying to give our staff some sense of comfort and separation,” County Tax Assessor/Collector Cheryl Johnson said.
Altercations are pretty common at the county’s tax offices, she said.
“Especially with delinquent taxes and other issues, because they have to sit there for 30 minutes and get angry when we cannot accommodate them,” Johnson said.
And installing the barriers also created a bit of an altercation Monday between Johnson and County Judge Mark Henry.
Henry took exception to an email in which Johnson said, I’m “not trying to be divisive, but I can’t open the office without the plexiglass,” which he took as a threat to delay the opening if county commissioners didn’t approve installing the barriers.
“This is not a plexiglass issue,” Henry said. “It’s an elected official thing. Either do this or I will not do the job of which I was elected for. That is my problem with it.”
Henry also told Johnson that installing plexiglass would provide no health and safety benefits and might cause more violence.
The total costs of the materials is about $300, but that didn’t account for the work the county would have to provide to install the plexiglass, Henry said.
The court, however, approved the barriers, which will be funded by the tax office, in a 4-1 vote. Henry was the dissenting vote.
“Come on people, just threaten us and we’ll give you everything you want,” Henry said after the vote.
Johnson said that despite her comment the tax office would open Monday at 174 N. Calder Drive in League City, regardless of whether the office has received its shipment of plexiglass.
“We received some little plexiglass dividers during COVID,” she said. “We will be putting those up temporarily, even if we have to use blue tape.”
“We have already spent several hundreds of dollars on the new office,” she said. “We just want our team to feel safe and secure.”
The barriers were part of the initial design of the new building, but were among items cut because of inflation, Commissioner Darrell Apffel said.
The $12 million North County Annex will house offices for the district clerk, county clerk, the county tax office and offices for U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, state Sen. Mayes Middleton and Precinct 4 Commissioner Robin Armstrong.
Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com
I would be willing to bet that Henry has some kind of security and or barriers in his office. Time for a change at county judge in Galveston County.
