The Atlantic Hurricane Season kicks off June 1 and lasts until Nov. 30, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday, organized by the Texas comptroller, runs Saturday through 12 a.m. Monday. During the holiday you can buy qualifying emergency preparation supplies in-store, online, by telephone, mail, custom order or any other means.
The following items are tax exempt through the weekend:
Less than $3,000:
• Portable generator.
Less than $300:
• Emergency ladders.
• Hurricane shutters.
Less than $75:
• Axes.
• Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt).
• Can openers — nonelectric.
• Carbon monoxide detectors.
• Coolers and ice chests.
• Fire extinguishers.
• First aid kits.
• Fuel containers.
• Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits.
• Hatchets.
• Ice products — reusable and artificial.
• Light sources — candles, flashlights and lanterns.
• Mobile telephone batteries and chargers.
• Radios – portable self-powered, two-way and weather band radios.
• Smoke detectors.
• Tarps and plastic sheeting.
Non-qualifying items:
• Medical masks and face masks.
• Cleaning supplies
• Gloves — leather, fabric, latex and health care related.
• Toilet paper.
• Car and boat batteries.
• Camping stoves.
• Camping supplies.
• Plywood.
• Extension ladders.
• Stepladders.
• Tents.
• Repair and replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies.
• Services performed on or related to emergency preparation supplies.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
