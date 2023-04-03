GALVESTON
Officials are considering plans to develop an RV park on Pelican Island to take advantage of a “booming industry” that could net the Park Board of Trustees between $382,000 and $3 million over 10 years.
The city council late last year approved a motion to let the park board develop a task force to consider plans to establish more amenities at Seawolf Park, Mike Bouvier, city councilman and task force member, said.
While the task force focused on variations of an RV park, it also discussed the possibility of a boat ramp, a brick-and-mortar museum, a water taxi and a restaurant.
The task force is hoping to preserve the historical significance of the island, which housed an immigration quarantine center in the late 1800s, while also giving value to today’s residents and visitors, Jason Hardcastle, task force representative and park board trustee, said.
“We had to prioritize some projects more than others simply because some have a larger footprint and more of a revenue potential, as well,” Hardcastle said. “We want to look at the highest and the best use for the facility and also provide value to the residents.”
The task force is also exploring the idea of building an actual structure for the Galveston Naval Museum, 100 Seawolf Park Blvd. There’s also been enthusiasm about a potential boat ramp in the area, which the task force views as complementary to the RV park, Hardcastle said.
The city council would have to work with the Port of Houston to negotiate land for the deal, officials said.
“Of course, the footprint is somewhat of a restriction we’re working on out there, but it does not seem to be an insurmountable barrier at this point,” Hardcastle said.
The task force, which formed late last year, has been reviewing a host of options to diversify revenue at Seawolf Park, Vince Lorefice, general manager of parks at the parks board, said. It was unclear Monday how much revenue the park brings in each year.
Among the most profitable potential plans would be the RV park, Lorefice said.
Lamson Development company submitted a request for information to show interest in building the RV park, proposing a 30-year land lease with a revenue share of 8.5 percent, Lorefice said. Their estimated cost of construction is $1.5 million, Lorefice said.
This would be a dry camp, with builders proposing an off-site dumping station, Lorefice said. The RV park could make an estimated $382,000 to $573,000 over 10 years, according to the task force’s calculations.
A second option the task force mulled would have the park board spend about $1.2 million to construct the RV park — this method could earn the park board up to $3 million in 10 years, Lorefice said.
The second option worried some council members, like Marie Robb, who was concerned about the government competing with private industry.
The task force plans to develop a site master plan by June and usher those plans into the community in July, when city council could provide direction for implementation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.