GALVESTON
Shoppers and employees were hustled out, and one of the island’s biggest shopping centers was briefly closed again Friday because of a telephone threat.
It was the second time in as many days that threatening calls sent police officers and firefighters to the Target store on Broadway.
Officials with the Minneapolis-based mega-chain weren’t saying much this week, but the local threats follow reports of similar threats across the county meant to punish the retailer for carrying gay-pride merchandise.
Target, however, said about two months ago it would pull those items from its shelves because of the threats.
“Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior,” spokeswoman Kayla Castañeda told The Washington Post in June.
Meanwhile, experts said Friday such threats are becoming more common, should be taken seriously and were costing both businesses and the public.
WILD AND CRAZY
Numerous police and at least one fire department vehicle arrived just before 10 a.m. Friday at The Galvez Shopping Center, 6228 Broadway, and employees and shoppers were ordered out of Target because of an unspecified emergency.
The scene was clear just before noon.
Shopper Eduardo Renteria said the scene was “crazy.”
“I was about to step into Target and as soon as I got in, they told me I had to get out of here,” Renteria said. “This is crazy.
“It’s crazy to think that some people want to do harm to innocent people. Instead of trying to help others in the community, this is what’s happening.”
Luis Prado, a contractor who was asked to leave the nearby The Home Depot, said Galveston is starting to get a bit wild.
Prado also was in The Home Depot on Thursday when he was told to leave the premises because of an unspecified threat.
“It’s too much,” he said. “It’s weird. It’s starting to get crazy in Galveston. Galveston used to be peaceful. We can’t go on like this. What can we do? It’s not in our hands.”
The Houston Police Department received the threat Friday and informed local police, Kurt Koopmann, spokesman for the Galveston department said. Thursday’s threat had, been called in from an “institution of of higher learning,” which police didn’t name, Koopmann said at the time.
NEW NORMAL
It was difficult to assess the threats because officials haven’t disclosed a motive, Andrea Button-Schnick, an assistant professor of criminology at Texas Tech University, said.
“We live in a society where threats are commonplace — threats to law enforcement, hospital staff, journalists, retail workers, school staff, neighbors, politicians and even your fellow commuters occur often enough that we aren’t necessarily taken by surprise when they happen,” Button-Schnick said.
Perpetrators can include mischief-making teens, students wanting to delay a test and suburban parents seeking payback over a coach slighting their children, she said.
Sometimes, however, they indicate a real threat of violence and should always be taken seriously, Button-Schnick said.
Whatever the source and intent, the threats are costing organizations through lost business and increased expenses for additional security measures, she said. They also are costing the public by forcing responses, and creating the need for more law enforcement training, she said.
SWATTING
Mike Clumpner, CEO and president of Threat Suppression, a North Carolina-based company that conducts research and training against terrorist events, called the threats examples of “swatting.”
Swatting is when somebody calls from a phone in a disguised location to get authorities, such as SWAT team, to show up to an address, he said.
“It can be a disgruntled employee or a disgruntled customer,” Clumpner said. “It’s easy to jump to conclusions but things are not always what they seem.”
If the threat is vague and not specific it usually isn’t a real danger, he said. The more detailed and specific a threat is the more likely it is to be a real one, he said.
Authorities by Friday still hadn’t disclosed motives or exactly what the callers threatened to do.
