GALVESTON
Beach-goers might find gooey black clumps of petroleum that have been washing ashore and officials aren’t sure where they’re coming from.
GALVESTON
Beach-goers might find gooey black clumps of petroleum that have been washing ashore and officials aren’t sure where they’re coming from.
Tar bars are globs of oil caught in Gulf currents and baked by the sun until they become like asphalt, officials said.
Lifeguards have spotted the tar balls scattered on Galveston beaches, Beach Patrol Lt. Austin Kirwin said.
Appearance of tar balls might be because of an increase in strong currents along the beachfront, Kirwin said.
Tar balls aren’t out of the ordinary, but it’s the first time they’ve been spotted frequently this year, he said.
The Texas General Land Office has notified local officials and is monitoring the situation, Kirwin said.
The office’s oil-spill response teams have been responding to reports of the tar balls all along the Texas coast, including in Galveston, officials said.
The land official has increased summer patrols along the Gulf Coast over the past two weekends, and is collecting samples of beach tar in attempt to determine its origin, officials said.
The samples will be sent to Texas A&M University at College Station for analyses and tracking, officials said.
The tar balls might come from 600 known oil seeps in the Gulf of Mexico, officials said.
An oil seep is a natural leak of crude oil and gas that comes from the seafloor or ocean depths, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
If the tar covers more than 1 percent of a square meter of beach, the land office will require a clean-up, officials said.
Although the tar balls can look a bit hazardous, occasional brief contact with tar balls is harmless, officials said.
Officials recommend cleaning the goo off skin with soap and water or baby oil, not with solvents such as gasoline, kerosene, diesel fuel or similar products that present a greater health hazard than the tar ball, officials said.
Sightings of tar balls in Texas go back to the 1500s when Spanish traveler Luis de Moscoso spotted oily globs floating on the surface of the water during an expedition, according to the Texas State Historical Association.
Sailors collected the substance and used it to seal leaks on their ships, according to the association.
As of Friday afternoon, there have been no reports of health hazards or dangers to wildlife, officials said.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.