Near the end of each year, restaurants, food industry workers and many regular people, mostly women, are put to a seasonal test by producing the vast numbers of tamales needed to meet demand of a family tradition meant to bring luck during the new year.
Many people eat black-eyed peas for wealth, good luck and health for the new year. And in some Latino cultures, eating tamales wrapped in gold-colored corn husks on New Year’s Day brings wealth and success. The tradition dates back to Mesoamerican civilizations as early as 8,000 B.C., according to chef and author Daniel Hoyer in his book “Tamales.”
And those tasked with making tamales have been working hard this holiday season to bring that good fortune and prosperity to thousands of hungry consumers.
Workers at Pennie’s Tex-Mex Take Out, 1713 37th St. in Galveston, wrap and steam thousands of tamales during the holidays to be eaten for the sake of tradition, which they prepare days in advance for the surge of customers who ordered them weeks in advance, owner Isis Moreno said.
“We’re extremely busy this time of year,” Moreno said. “We have crews coming in at 4 a.m. making masa and preparing the meat for the tamales.”
Although Christmas is usually busier when it comes to tamale orders, New Year’s Eve is no easy task, she said. Demand runs so high the restaurant can lose count of how many tamales workers have made.
The restaurant got so busy Pennie’s had to implement a Dec. 15 cutoff for orders, Moreno said. “We have to turn a lot of people away. Sometimes, it’s almost comical how busy we get during tamale season.”
Pennie’s sold about 2,300 tamales during Christmas weekend and estimated making about 6,000 during the holidays, Moreno said.
Tamales are in such demand customers are willing to pay in advance at the beginning of December to ensure their orders are filled, she said.
Cris Chapa, owner of Texas Star Bakery, 5425 Broadway, said holiday tamales are more than a favorite dish, they’re vessels carrying family tradition and his family’s prosperity.
The family business started with Chapa’s mother making tamales for her relatives and friends. Then somebody at church told her mother the tamales were so good she should sell them at her uncle’s bakery, which is now Texas Star Bakery, Chapa said.
Although she follows the same basic recipe as her mother did, Chapa has gotten more creative with the fillings over the years.
Pork and beef are standard, but the bakery takes special orders for vegetarian tamales, Chapa said.
October is when the demand for tamales starts to increase, but the holidays are when the bakery gets extremely busy, Chapa said. The bakery can make several thousand tamale orders just in December alone, she said.
Chapa and her family make about 20,000 tamales by hand during this time of year; some customers ask for 120 tamales at a time, she said.
Even after the holidays pass, tamales still are a popular dish, Chapa said.
“We love what we do, and we do it with all our heart and soul,” Chapa said. “Tamales are a tradition to Mexicans because it signifies a celebration of getting together and celebrating life.”
The word tamale originates from the Aztec spoken language Nahuatl word tamalli, which means wrapped. Nahuatl is a group of closely related Uto-Aztecan languages that include the language of several Mesoamerican civilizations of what is now central and southern Mexico and Central America, according to online sources.
Some historians believe the Aztecs were the first of the ancient civilizations to create the dish. Others, however, argue it was the Maya or even the Olmec civilizations. The dish also was popular with hunters and warriors because they made transportation of food efficient and quick.
Tamales originally were cooked over hot ashes in a buried fire. Later they went into pots and pans imported by Spanish conquistadors.
Mexican workers probably brought tamales to the United States in the early 1900s, where they grew to be a popular dish among people of many different cultures. Even jazz legend Robert Johnson wrote a song about tamales in “They’re Red Hot,” which has been covered by rock band The Red Hot Chili Peppers and English guitarist Eric Clapton.
Although the exact history of the tamale isn’t clear, one thing is: tamales aren’t just a holiday tradition, they’re a family tradition that carries on the legacy of loved ones, tamale experts said.
“The tradition of making tamales is about getting family together,” Moreno said. “To me, it’s about carrying the legacy of my mother. It’s about being with family and taking time to unwind and relate again.”
