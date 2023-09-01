HOUSTON
Tally the turtle, who made a 6,000-mile or so trip from the Gulf of Mexico to the chilly waters of Wales, where she was rescued, has received a clean bill of health and will soon return to the sea.
Tally the turtle, who made a 6,000-mile or so trip from the Gulf of Mexico to the chilly waters of Wales, where she was rescued, has received a clean bill of health and will soon return to the sea.
A person walking a dog along the shore in northern Wales found the juvenile Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtle near death in November 2021. Tally received almost two years of rehabilitation at the Anglesey Sea Zoo in Wales.
She was declared healthy and arrived Wednesday at the Houston Zoo, where veterinarians examined her and ensured she would be healthy enough to be returned to the wild.
When she arrived back in the United States, Tally immediately was transported to the Houston Zoo, where a team of experts conducted a thorough examination, Houston Zoo officials said. Tally was found to be strong, vigorous and healthy after the 22-hour transit, zoo officials said.
The routine exam by the zoo’s veterinary care team revealed no signs of organ dysfunction and radiographs confirmed no indications of pneumonia. The examination of her limb joints showed no swelling. Tally is estimated to be between 6 and 7 years old and weighs 32 pounds, Houston Zoo officials said.
Tally's bloodwork results still were pending Friday. The results will provide crucial insights into her overall health and help guide her ongoing care.
Tally will spend a few days in a deep-water tank at the Houston Zoo to regain her muscle strength.
After that, researchers from Texas A&M University at Galveston’s Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research will attach a tracking device to monitor her movements after release.
An international team and the Padre Island National Seashore Turtle Stranding team plan to meet Tuesday in Galveston to celebrate Tally’s release back into the wild.
Anytime a sea turtle is found on a beach or shoreline, members of the public are urged to quickly report it by calling 1-866-TURTLE-5 (1-866-887-8535).
