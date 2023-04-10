GALVESTON
For the first time since 2018, Galveston this week will host an event featuring numerous tall ships.
“We did this initially for the first time in 2018 and planned on it being something that we’d do every three years, but COVID pushed that back,” said Will Wright, chief creative officer for the Galveston Historical Foundation, which produces the event. “This will be our second event that we’re working on.”
Tall Ships Galveston starts Thursday with the Parade of Sail at about noon or 12:30 p.m., when seven tall ships, including Galveston’s 1877 iron barque Elissa, sail near the seawall, Wright said.
“They will start off on East Beach and sail around 35th Street and seawall and then they will turn around and come back,” Wright said. “That’s for the public to enjoy. It’s the first chance to see all the ships do what they do when they sail.”
The ships eventually will return to the harbor and set up to prepare for the festival that will last from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday to Sunday, Wright said.
Five out of the seven ships will be available for onboard tours to meet the crew and learn the history, Wright said.
Two ships will offer sailing excursions and tickets are available for purchase, Wright said.
The event also will have food trucks, live entertainment and vendors at Piers 19 through 22 in the Port of Galveston, he said.
“We are expecting around 50,000 to visit over the course of the three days,” Wright said. “We’ve got a great fleet and a good area to showcase the event.”
The event also will be informative for the thousands of visitors who visit the island, he said.
“We can display the maritime history of Galveston and the history of the Elissa,” Wright said. “The event will also showcase the importance of the harbor and the piers of Galveston.”
Tickets, which start at $20, can be purchased online at galvestonhistory.org/events/tall-ships-galveston/tickets.
