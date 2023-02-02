The head of a Hispanic civil rights group on Thursday called a SWAT raid that terrified and injured an island family and caused thousands in damage to their home an example of law enforcement gone wrong and called for a state police investigation.
“LULAC Council 51 is pro-law enforcement and pro-law and order,” Robert Quintero, president of the Galveston Chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens, said. “However, what happened during the raid seemed like an act of law and disorder.”
The city of Galveston said this week that it had asked the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the raid, but Quintero said an agency even further removed would be better.
LULAC wants the Texas Rangers to lead the investigation because the Galveston Police Department and the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office are deeply connected, Quintero said.
A Galveston police SWAT team raided the home of Erika Rios about 2 a.m. Jan. 22 in search of Cameron Vargas, 17, who was briefly charged with murder based on the false statement of what police had thought was an eyewitness to the Jan. 20 shooting death of Malik Dunn.
Officers shattered windows, bashed in doors, ripped out wiring and the teenagers in the home were injured by walking barefoot over shattered glass, the family and its attorneys have said.
Vargas, who’s a friend of Rios’ son, had been in the house until about midnight, but had left, Rios has said. The boy had walked out the front door and to his own home nearby, his father, Michael Vargas, previously told The Daily News.
Charges against Vargas were dropped on Jan. 25 because new evidence and information exonerated him, police said in a Jan. 27 statement.
“There should’ve been unimpeachable evidence before they entered the house, and I mean unimpeachable,” Quintero said. “They should have at least made absolutely sure that the young man was in the house, which of course everyone knows by now he was innocent.”
Quintero also defended Police Chief Doug Balli, who is on paid administrative leave while his communication with civilian leaders is reviewed.
“We know Chief Balli was just going on the reports the officers gave him,” Quintero said. “We also believe that the 10-day suspension was a bit imprudent. I truly want to believe that the Galveston Police Department was better than that.”
“I would like to speak to City Manager Brian Maxwell and Chief Doug Balli about the issue,” Quintero said. “We need to make sure that Galveston is a community that comes together and not apart.”
The League of United Latin American Citizens, which was founded in 1929 in Corpus Christi, is one of the largest and oldest Hispanic civil rights organizations in the country.
