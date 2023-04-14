TEXAS CITY
Residents of Texas City awoke the morning of April 16, 1947, to darkness. A giant black cloud hung in the air.
Spectators lined up at what they thought was a safe distance, as the freighter SS Grandcamp burned: a fatal mistake. Firefighters worked to smother the fire, closing cargo hatches on the ship, which was laden with ammonium nitrate. This created a yellow gas: nitrous oxide.
At 9:12 a.m., the ship exploded, killing a total of 567 people, including the 40 crew on the ship, 27 firefighters who battled the blaze and 63 people who were never identified, who are laid to rest at Texas City’s Memorial Park, according to city records.
The blast destroyed everything within 600 meters of the ship and leveled 1,000 buildings. A shockwave from the explosion could be felt as far as 250 miles away, the same distance from Galveston to San Antonio. Windows were shattered across the bay in Galveston and two airplanes were knocked out of the sky as cargo and shrapnel from the ship were launched into the air at supersonic speed, according to the records.
“I remember that day like it was yesterday,” said Dr. Lynn Ray Ellison, a historian on the disaster and Texas City’s first Black councilman. “I was 6 years old at the time, in school, three blocks away from the port. The roof came off of our school and you could see people running away from the scene. It was chaos.”
Debris fell from the sky like hellfire after the explosion, causing blazes throughout the city. An anchor landed 1.5 miles from the dock at the former Texas City Rail Terminal. It too rests in Memorial Park.
Some fires near the blast site were extinguished by a two-story tidal wave caused by the explosion, according to city records.
“I was 7 years old and in Galveston at the time,” La Marque resident Jack Syers said. “I heard so many sirens and saw smoke like you wouldn’t believe. It was frightening, as I had family working at Union Carbide at the time, who survived.”
The High Flyer, a ship adjacent to the Grandcamp, was carrying 1,000 tons of ammonium nitrate and 2,000 tons of sulfur. At 1:17 a.m. April 17, the High Flyer’s ammonium nitrate caught fire, killing two and causing further damage to the port, according to the records.
“I was 5 years old and in my living room when our windows blew in from the blast,” Walter “Wayne” Churchill said. “My uncle came in covered in oil and we left to go to my grandma’s house. You could see people running around the town and debris falling near a jewelry store.
“We evacuated to Galveston, where I heard the second explosion and saw the smoke coming from the scene.”
All told, 5,000 people were injured in the disaster, with 500 homes destroyed and 2,000 people left homeless. The disaster caused $100 million in damage at the time, equal to nearly $1.4 billion today.
A class action lawsuit, representing 1,400 people was filed against the federal government. The case Dalehite v. U.S. made it all the way to the Supreme Court, where it was shot down, with the decision being that the government cannot be held responsible like a citizen can, according to the records.
Each year, the city of Texas City holds a service at Memorial Park for those who were killed or survived the disaster. The 76th anniversary service was held Thursday morning.
“Today we honor those who sacrificed their lives to save others in the worst event in the history of this city,” Texas City Mayor Dedrick Johnson said. “We must never forget the 27 firefighters who lost their lives and carry on the memory as the number of survivors grows smaller. As long as there is life in Texas City, we will honor them.
“We are able to enjoy a beautiful life in our city thanks to them.”
