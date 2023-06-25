Supply-chain issues have put a kink in the city’s timeline for its water-meter upgrade project, city staff said.
City officials funded the work through a $16 million grant, which will fund the meter upgrades for all residential and commercial meters in the city, city officials said. The new installations will provide real-time reporting and notification of any leaks. City staff initially projected a fall 2023 completion timeline, but pushed that back to late spring 2024.
Contract workers from Utility Metering Solutions began installations in September 2022.
Workers contracted to install the meters have completed about 20 percent of the island's upgrades, installing more than 3,700 water meters, Trino Pedraza, director of public works, said.
“Software platforms are all stood up and communicating and working,” Pedraza said. “Because of supply-chain issues, the project has gone slower. There’s been a delay on receiving meters, and that’s the only hold-up we’re having. Our distributor has promised to increase the meter supply, and they have just started ramping up.”
The city has 975 new meters waiting in the wings to be installed, with 256 on the way from distributor Badger Meter, Pedraza said. The city’s contractor now can ramp up installations, Pedraza said. If the stock is in, contractors can install up to 750 meters a week, Pedraza said.
The new, automated meters should cut down on instances of water theft, a phenomenon more common than residents might know, city officials said.
Contractors sometimes tap into a water spigot on a home neighboring their worksite — that’s one form of water theft city staff sees, City Manager Brian Maxwell has said. Water theft also might take the form of residents tampering with their meters, something the new meters will detect, officials said.
It’s difficult to estimate how much water is being stolen in terms of dollars or cubic feet, city officials said.
