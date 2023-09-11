Wayne Christian

Wayne Christian

 By MICHAEL A. SMITH The Daily News

On Aug. 29, the federal government opened bidding for about 200,000 acres of Gulf floor for construction of wind farms, part of the Biden administration’s push to increase wind energy production in this part of the country to 3.7 gigawatts, powering as many as 1.3 million homes with carbon-free, renewable energy by 2035.

This was the first time offshore parcels in Texas and Louisiana were designated for auction to energy companies investing in wind farms.

(1) comment

Andy Aycoth

Good those windmills would hurt wildlife and marine life.

