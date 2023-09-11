On Aug. 29, the federal government opened bidding for about 200,000 acres of Gulf floor for construction of wind farms, part of the Biden administration’s push to increase wind energy production in this part of the country to 3.7 gigawatts, powering as many as 1.3 million homes with carbon-free, renewable energy by 2035.
This was the first time offshore parcels in Texas and Louisiana were designated for auction to energy companies investing in wind farms.
Companies from around the world lined up to bid, but only one lease was granted, offshore from Lake Charles, Louisiana, for more than $5 million to Germany-based energy giant RWE. In Texas, bidders ignored two designated tracts near Galveston, puzzling energy market watchers everywhere and raising a key question.
WHY NOT TEXAS?
At least one supporter of wind farms is convinced Republican political opponents of the Biden initiative spooked bidders away from Texas with a campaign of misinformation and political venom.
“This is going to unfairly punish Galveston and Galveston County economically because elected officials want to protect West Texas business interests,” said Scott Hickman, a Galveston-based commercial fisherman, self-proclaimed “redneck environmentalist” and organizer of the Charter Fisherman’s Association.
“This thing makes a lot of sense and it’s going to happen somewhere,” Hickman said. “It might as well be here. It will bring sustainable energy, utilize a lot more space in the Port of Galveston, put industries back to work and it will make Galveston the premier fishing destination in this part of the country.”
Partisan politics doomed Texas to fail in securing a single bid on its offshore tracts, Hickman argues.
“If this were a Trump administration project it would be welcomed with open arms,” he said. “But this is a bipartisan issue. It shouldn’t be a Democrat versus Republic thing.”
POLICY MATTER
Several ostensible reasons Texas tracts received no bids have bounced around in national media since the auction. A Reuters report quoted French company Total Energies, an approved bidder, saying inferior conditions in the Gulf, such as wind speeds and competition from land-based renewables development in the state, figured into its decision to shun Texas tracts.
Various analysts speculated inflated costs and rising interest rates that have hindered development of established projects in the Atlantic also kept bidders away.
Those same analysts, however, uniformly cite state policy as a driver of successful offshore leases for wind farms and blamed state policy, or lack of, for failures. Louisiana, for example, has supported offshore wind as a matter of policy with a Climate Action Plan recommending the state develop 5,000 megawatts of offshore wind energy by 2035.
Among Texas policy makers, offshore wind farming and the Biden administration’s goals to increase wind energy have been attacked as government overreach, a waste of taxpayer money, dangerous to the environment and unreliable in providing energy to the grid.
Biden’s agenda also bumps directly up against the oil and gas industries’ historic stronghold in Texas.
NIMBy
District 11 state Sen. Mayes Middleton, CEO of an oil and gas company and a pro-business legislator who Hickman calls a friend and a strong advocate for Galveston and the county, has been one of the most vocal opponents of offshore wind farms near Galveston.
Middleton did not respond to a request for comment, but on X, previously Twitter, he weighed in immediately on hearing Galveston’s offshore tracts had received no bids in the auction.
“ZERO bids for Biden’s harmful offshore wind boondoggle in Texas,” Middleton posted. “I’ll re-file legislation next session to make sure this green new deal waste of taxpayer $ is prohibited in Texas.”
In the most recent legislative session, Middleton sponsored a bill that would have given the Texas General Land Office power to deny permits for transmission lines connecting offshore wind projects to the state grid. That bill died in committee.
In July, Middleton complained on X that Biden’s wind farm “boondoggle … puts nearly $900 billion of ship channels’ economic impact at risk and will destroy grid frequency in our grid.”
Hickman disputed that because ships entering the Houston Ship Channel must move through the water in designated lanes that don’t pass through the area identified for wind farm leases.
GRID CONCERNS
Middleton’s expressed concerns about the grid were echoed by other prominent Republican opponents to offshore wind development, such as Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, who heads the land office. Buckingham posted on X that she “had serious concerns … and Texans deserve reliable and dispatchable energy.”
Buckingham’s and other arguments about unreliability refer to the drop off from wind turbines when the wind isn’t blowing. Texas’ grid relies on land-based wind power to provide 21 percent of the electricity generated in the state.
Since the deep freeze and statewide power outage February 2021, Republican opponents of renewables have repeatedly questioned the reliability of wind-generated electricity, as opposed to natural gas, in which the state and many of its leaders are heavily invested.
Reponding to Buckingham, Republican Texas District 30 state Senator Drew Springerposted on X: “Biden may want to put them in Federal waters but remember the cables have to come through Texas controlled waters. I join @mayes_middleton in urging @DrBuckinghamTX and @TXGLO to deny permits and access.”
Shortly before the Federal auction opened for bids, Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian, whose agency regulates electric utilities in Texas, voiced passionate opposition to offshore wind farms in a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott.
Christian urged Abbott to “stop President Biden’s offshore wind farms from invading the Gulf of Mexico,” characterizing them as “an environmental risk, a public safety hazard, a burden on our electric grid and a taxpayer boondoggle that jeopardizes local jobs, industries and economies along the Gulf of Mexico.”
Christian went on, referencing Biden’s “war on fossil fuels” and the president “trying to shut down the Permian Basin … with onerous regulations on production.
“The Biden administration will not rest until they have ended Texas oil and gas,” Christian said.
Abbott has remained quiet on the issue, at least publicly.
BLOWING IN THE WIND
During the planning and vetting stages of the offshore auction, Middleton wrote a highly critical letter to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, the federal agency in charge of offshore leasing for wind farms, asserting it hadn’t taken into consideration “the devastating impact offshore wind has on both recreational and commercial fishing,” and said, “That pattern of disregard will continue in the Gulf of Mexico.”
Hickman calls foul on that claim, arguing instead commercial and recreational fishing will be enhanced by new populations of fish that have dwindled in the Gulf since oil and gas platforms were removed during the West Texas fracking boom. Structures in the water like wind turbine platforms and oil and gas rigs provide cover for fish and increased surface area for algae and other creatures that fish feed on, increasing their ability to reproduce and proliferate.
Oil and gas development in the Gulf has gone on for nearly a century, with similar infrastructure, utilizing a skilled workforce that could be reinvigorated with wind farm development, Hickman argued, asking why those structures weren’t seen as hazards, but wind turbine platforms are.
On this issue, Middleton “is dead wrong,” Hickman said.
(1) comment
Good those windmills would hurt wildlife and marine life.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.