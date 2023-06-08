GALVESTON
As the summer cruising season heats up, federal health officials already are seeing a rise in the number of stomach virus outbreaks on passenger liners.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a dozen cases of cruise passengers having symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea. At least 10 out of the 12 cases were confirmed to be norovirus, including on one ship operating from the Port of Galveston.
On Feb. 26, Princess Cruises’ Ruby Princess sailed from Galveston and more than 300 people fell ill. Health officials pegged the cause to be norovirus. That was the fourth outbreak on a cruise ship operating from the United States this year, according to the CDC.
Princess Cruise Line’s Ruby Princess reported 199 passengers and 20 crew members were ill with norovirus, the CDC said.
Norovirus causes stomach pain, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, the CDC said. People can contract norovirus through direct contact with an infected person, consuming contaminated food or water or by touching contaminated surfaces.
“A person usually develops symptoms 12 to 48 hours after being exposed to norovirus,” officials said. “Most people with norovirus illness get better within one to three days, but they can still spread the virus for a few days after.
“Traveling on cruise ships exposes people to new environments and high volumes of people, including other travelers,” officials said.
Although the rise in stomach virus outbreaks has alarmed officials, there has only been one case of an outbreak on a ship based in Galveston, which operates the fourth busiest cruise port in North America.
From January to April, 137 cruise ship called on the port and more than 533,000 passengers sailed from the island, with only one ship reporting norovirus cases, port officials said.
Cruise lines are ready in case of a future outbreak, Princess Cruises spokesman Vance Gulliksen said.
“At the first sign of an increase in the numbers of passengers reporting to the medical center with gastrointestinal illness, we immediately initiate additional enhanced sanitation procedures to interrupt the person-to-person spread,” Gulliksen said.
Princess Cruise Lines has developed a sanitation program in conjunction with the CDC, Gulliksen said. The cruise line will have thorough disinfection of high-touch areas, such as door handles, railings and elevator buttons.
“Princess Cruises adheres to all of the strict requirements of the CDC’s Vessel Sanitation Program, and that includes employee handling of food and other matters,” Gulliksen said.
Ships are regularly tested with unannounced visits from the CDC, he said.
In case of an outbreak, the cruise line also will isolate ill passengers in their cabins until they are no longer contagious and encourage others to use their own cabin’s restroom, he said.
As an additional precaution, the cruise ship will arrange for the ship to undergo an additional disinfection before the next departure, Gulliksen said.
The CDC is asking cruise passengers to wash their hands often and leave an area immediately if they see someone get sick.
