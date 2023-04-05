GALVESTON
A monument created by a world-renowned artist and dedicated to African Americans in the United States made the final stop of a national tour on the island Wednesday.
The Blank Slate Monument was installed at Mary Moody Northen Plaza near Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave., where it will remain for about three months, although one local advocate wants it to remain in Galveston for good.
The statue depicts a slave bound hand and foot supporting a Union Army soldier with a noose around his neck and holding a tattered U.S. flag, who in turn is supporting a woman and a child.
Ghanaian artist Kwame Akoto-Bamfo created the monument, said Rania Ahmed, founder of the Blank Slate Monument: Community Movement and Awareness Campaign.
“This is a tribute to the history of African Americans in the United States,” Ahmed said. “This originally started as a conceptual project to put a physical monument up in front of some of the confederate monuments that have been in question.”
Erecting the monument was a better alternative than calling for removal of Confederate statues, Ahmed said.
“We’re not trying to erase history,” Ahmed said. “We’re just trying to tell all of it.
“We think that taking down monuments without context is not the right answer to preserve history and what’s happened in this country.”
The piece was built in Ghana and shipped to the United States with the intent of permanent installation, but the group decided it would serve better traveling the nation.
New York artist Brendan Burke designed the means to transport the 16-foot tall, 750-pound monument, on the bed of a truck, Ahmed said.
Galveston is the 20th and longest stop, Ahmed said.
The monument has been featured in Times Square in New York City and Selma, Alabama, where it withstood a tornado, Ahmed said.
The monument will be here until July 5.
Sam Collins III, president of the Juneteenth Legacy Project, wants someone to buy the monument and donate it to the island because it’s the birthplace of the Juneteenth holiday.
“I would love for it to stay here permanently,” Collins said. “They’re trying to sell it for a minimum of $1 million,” Collins said.
Collins wants a buyer who would donate it to the Galveston Island International Juneteenth Museum, Collins said. The museum hasn’t been built yet, but the monument could be a centerpiece if that does happen.
Collins met Akoto-Bamfo while on a research trip to Ghana and got in contact with the campaigners, he said.
He and Sue Johnson, executive director of the Nia Cultural Center, 2217 Strand, helped bring the monument to Galveston, he said.
“We want to make sure that our story is told,” Johnson said. “This monument is a great way to connect the history of Galveston internationally.”
The Nia Cultural Center partnered with the Rosenberg Library because the cultural center did not have the facilities to display the installation, Johnson said.
“This monument could help people be inspired and reflect on the African-American experience,” Johnson said.
The library was honored to host the monument, Mike Miller, executive director, said.
“It’s such an important message, especially during these times,” Miller said. “It’s a great idea, that’s why we did it.”
