GALVESTON
Many who’ve been stuck in the hours-long wait at the Galveston-Port Bolivar ferry landings under a broiling summer sun have felt intense irritation at the sight of drivers flashing priority boarding passes and jumping to the front of the line.
After three hours of it over the Fourth of July holiday, San Antonio resident Shannon Deason was beyond irritated. He was mad as hell and not going to take it anymore.
“All you have to do is stand in line and talk to anyone in that damn line,” Deason, still fuming, said Wednesday, about a week after the fact.
“You don’t have to be a genius to sit there and realize these people are not going to the doctor’s office while they’re pulling Jet Skis,” Deason said.
“They need to throw all the passes out and make these people reapply, the system is obviously being abused,” Deason said.
Deason complained to the Texas Department of Transportation, which oversees the ferry system and issues the passes, and wrote a letter to The Daily News.
In doing so, he reopened a issue that has heated up and cooled down from time to time for about 20 years: who, if anybody, should have the right to board the publicly owned ferries ahead of others and how does, or can, the state ensure a fair, fraud-free system of issuing passes that are supposed to be limited to use by people with legitimate medical conditions?
The Medical Priority Boarding program was created around 2007 to assist ferry riders with medical conditions rendering them unable to wait in line for routine boarding, said Danny Perez, a spokesman for the department.
The medical boarding program was intended to assist a small number of sick people who have issues waiting in line, but never was it intended to make it difficult or at times almost impossible for people without a medical boarding pass to board the ferry, Perez said.
Only a few hundred of the passes existed when the system began, Perez said. Now there are more than 8,000 active passes, he said.
Although anybody can apply for and receive a pass, one of main drivers of the ferry-boarding controversy was complaints from peninsula residents who must frequently travel on the ferries.
Only about 3,500 people live on Bolivar Peninsula, however, said Anne Willis, president of the Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce, which indicates most of the people using the passes aren’t peninsula residents.
Before August 2006, the state issued passes for “routine medical procedures” and allowed ferry users with medical appointments to jump to the head of the line.
That same year, the department planned to begin selling $250 priority boarding passes, which officials said would be separate from the medical pass system.
That program was canceled for lack of interest, department officials said at the time. Only about 180 people signed up to buy priority passes.
Changes to the medical pass program were blocked when three Port Bolivar residents filed a federal lawsuit arguing they had been denied access to the ferry.
The new system is a compromise that settled that lawsuit, Perez said.
Now, instead of getting a pass for a doctor’s appointment, a person can get a priority pass with a physician’s certification.
The note must certify a person has a condition that requires a temporary pass for a specified date range, or a long-term illness that justifies a pass good for up to a year.
The transportation department doesn’t specify which medical conditions qualify a person for a priority pass and doesn’t track which doctors sign the forms qualifying people for medical passes, he said.
The department doesn’t track that information because of medical privacy laws, Perez said.
“We are aware of issues of abuse,” Perez said.
The abuse consists both of people misusing valid passes, and people using forged passes, he said.
“Through the help of law enforcement, we have been able to get some of these fake passes out of circulation” Perez said.
“We will continue to be vigilant and make sure we do all we can to curb this abuse.”
The department is working on policies and procedures to curb abuse, Perez said.
“It is our priority to give both pass holders and non-pass holders access to the ferry,” Perez said.
“This is why we have started implementing the 50/50 loading in certain situations,” he said, referring to a practice of loading the ferries half with pass holders and half without.
“This decision was made in response to the very high number of medical pass holders and was not made lightly.”
Willis, who uses a medical pass because she visits the doctor three times a week, said she too was irritated to see people in work trucks hauling water craft using the pass.
“It’s not right,” Willis said. “I wouldn’t even give my pass to anyone, not even my family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.