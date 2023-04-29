The state needs to start stringing power lines and fast because their inadequacy is one of the biggest challenges to handling another Winter Storm Uri.

Buoyed by the $33-billion surplus that the energy industry has handed it, the Texas House and Senate find themselves confronted with 10 percent of the state’s population not being reached by the power grid and serious doubts about some of the areas that it does.

Tags

(3) comments

Dwight Burns

$33billion dollars of the peoples money in the state of Texas, being held captive by a bunch of fools who remain in office only because of gerrymandering. This is crazy. Just as crazy as the banning of books. After World II and all the lives loss to prevent this type of thing from ever happening again, we, as Americans, find ourselves facing the same old enemy again rapped in MAGA Q-Anone craziness.

Charles Douglas

Funny thing because many of us think all of the woes we see happening in America now is because of the weak, pathetic leaders who were ushered into office by the WOKE-LEFT! You know, those who are trying to turn out little school kids into being individuals who change their sex and gender behind their parent's back! Those who have shutdown Fossil Fuel production from the first day Joe Cool was in office, and have facilitated a war in the Ukraine, and the advancement of Red China's world status as the number one Super-power on the Globe! You know,...the group that has inflation through the roof, and have divided this nation like at no other time since the Civil War!!!!!

Spurting Disinformation is a common thing if you get your one sided news from CNN & the FAKE MEDIA who packs water for the WOKE. I wonder is Joe Cool going to come out like a man and debate & answer questions during the next election, or will he hide-out in a hole somewhere like last time? Lolo.

Ted Gillis

This is too complicated for our current bunch of politicians to deal with. They will however act quickly to remove books from library shelves. Removing books is easy stuff for them, understanding the state wide electrical grid is just too much too ask of them.

