The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department said Thursday it would close Moses Lake in Texas City and Offatts Bayou in Galveston to fishing over fears of fish kills from extreme cold weather.
The temporary closure will begin 12 a.m. Saturday and the department had not by Thursday announced when it would be lifted.
Moses Lake will be closed from the lake to the tide gate, including the navigation channel up to the shoreline of Dollar Bay. Offatts Bayou will be closed east of Marker 22 south to Scholes International Airport.
“This closure was made to protect resources during the upcoming freezing weather conditions,” Julie Hagen, a social media specialist for the department, said.
“Therefore, the protection of the surviving fish during the few days when they are especially vulnerable to capture can help shorten the time period for overall recovery of coastal species.”
A hard freeze can kill game fish in shallow bay waters and cause surviving fish to congregate in deeper areas where they become sluggish and easy to catch, the department said.
The department also closed areas to fishing in January 2018 and February 2021 because of hard freezes.
Not many fish were killed in 2018, but more than 3.8 million died in 2021, according to the department. The 2021 freeze killed fish of 61 species, 91 percent among non-recreational, but still ecologically important fish, and 9 percent among game fish, according to the department.
"The high mortality that a freeze can cause may deplete fish stocks for years," said Robin Riechers, director of the department's Coastal Fisheries Division. "Protection of the surviving fish during the few days when they are especially vulnerable to capture would likely shorten the time period for overall recovery of coastal species, especially spotted seatrout."
Spotted seatrout accounted for 48 percent of dead game fish in 2021, according to the department.
During the 1980s, numerous freezes killed more than 32 million fish — 14.4 million in Dec. 1983, 11.3 million in Feb. 1989 and 6.2 million in Dec. 1989, according to the department.
Fish populations bounced back after all those freezes in just a few years, Riechers said.
The 2018 closure lasted 40 hours and the 2021 closure just 24 hours, the department said.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
