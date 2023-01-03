The Texas Department of State Health Services reopened an area in Galveston Bay to oyster harvesting after closing it Dec. 9 because of illnesses linked to eating raw oysters from the area.

More than 230 suspected illness cases in eight states had been linked to eating raw oysters from the area known as TX-1, including 65 suspected cases in Texas, according to the department.

Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com

