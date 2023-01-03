The Texas Department of State Health Services reopened an area in Galveston Bay to oyster harvesting after closing it Dec. 9 because of illnesses linked to eating raw oysters from the area.
More than 230 suspected illness cases in eight states had been linked to eating raw oysters from the area known as TX-1, including 65 suspected cases in Texas, according to the department.
One Texas resident is known to have been hospitalized in the outbreak, officials said.
The December closure was yet another blow to harvesters who already were protesting numerous reef closures that were in place to allow oyster stocks to recover from overfishing and ecological stresses such as a flood and drought.
The department recalled oysters in the shell and shucked oysters from the area between Nov. 17 and Dec. 7 after an outbreak of norovirus linked to the oysters.
“Norovirus causes inflammation of the stomach and/or intestine and leads to symptoms like nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps, fever, headache and body aches,” according to the department. “Symptoms usually start 12 to 48 hours after exposure. Most people get better within a few days, but some may need to be hospitalized to treat dehydration.”
Now that TX-1 has been reopened, there are two areas in Galveston Bay still open in the oyster harvesting season.
The oyster harvesting season, which opened Nov. 1, has been limited by numerous reef closures.
Before the season started, The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department closed all but three of nine Galveston Bay harvesting areas. It closed one more after the season had begun.
The closures were based on samples collected by the department showing low catch rates of legal-sized, harvestable oysters, the department said.
