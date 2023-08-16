GALVESTON
Texas Department of Transportation officials will hold a meeting Thursday to talk about the long-running project to replace the Pelican Island Causeway lift bridge, officials said.
GALVESTON
Texas Department of Transportation officials will hold a meeting Thursday to talk about the long-running project to replace the Pelican Island Causeway lift bridge, officials said.
The drawbridge, built in 1957, spans the Galveston Ship Channel and is the sole traffic link to and from Pelican Island, home to Texas A&M University-Galveston, Seawolf Park and numerous industrial operations.
It’s widely known to be obsolete and falling apart, with chunks of its supporting pilings gone or left hanging above the water.
A project team with the department will hold an open house Thursday at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., to discuss the bridge’s replacement, Danny Perez, a spokesman with the department, said.
The meeting will be conducted from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in English and Spanish at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd.
“We know a replacement is necessary, that’s why we’re having a meeting,” Perez said. “We want to get this project moving.”
Galveston County Navigation District No. 1, which oversees the bridge, didn’t respond to requests for comment.
Local discussions about replacing the bridge began about 10 years ago and have progressed in fits and starts, often delayed by disagreements over funding, routing and control.
Plans call for a new non-load restricted, fixed-span bridge with 12-foot-wide lanes in each direction, officials said.
The proposed project would require more than 28 acres of right of way and a 0.2 acre drainage easement, officials said.
There also will be a 10-foot-wide shared use lane for bicyclists and pedestrians on the east side of the bridge, officials said. There will be a 3-foot buffer between the shoulder and the lane.
The bridge has shown signs of damage for years, which might have been exacerbated by a barge that hit it in early July.
The bridge is two lanes with no bicycle or pedestrian accommodations. The bridge was constructed in 1957, has become obsolete and is scheduled for replacement in a project set to begin in summer 2025 by the Texas Department of Transportation.
“The purpose of the proposed project is to provide a safe and reliable crossing of the Pelican Island Channel for both vehicular and pedestrian traffic and to ensure uninterrupted access for evacuation and emergency and basic services to and from Pelican Island,” Perez said.
Those who attend the meetings will be able to review copies of project materials, ask questions to the project team and leave written comments.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We explore 3 main chambers inside the Galveston Scottish Rite. The Library, The Lodge Room, and the 1929 Vaudeville Theater. The Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite is a centuries-old, global fraternity founded on principles of Brotherly Love, Relief, and Truth.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.