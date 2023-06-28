GALVESTON
Traffic piled up Wednesday as Texas Department of Transportation workers spent the morning, and most of the afternoon, on the first day of inspection of the Pelican Island Channel Bridge.
The inspection is part of a fracture critical inspection, which is required every 24 months, Danny Perez, a spokesman with the department, said. A fracture critical inspection assesses the structural integrity of a bridge and its piers and beams.
The bridge, which is the only road link to and from Pelican Island, is two lanes with no bicycle or pedestrian accommodations, department officials said. The bridge was constructed in 1957, has become obsolete and is scheduled for replacement in a project set to begin in summer 2025 by the Texas Department of Transportation.
Deterioration of the bridge has progressed to the extent that any additional deterioration could result in sudden closure, officials have said.
Perez could not confirm whether this inspection might lead to a sudden closure.
Work on the bridge will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and will continue daily through Friday, Perez said. Southbound traffic will be blocked and both directions of travel will be routed to the northbound lane.
Local discussions about replacing the bridge began about 10 years ago and have progressed in fits and starts, often delayed by disagreements over funding, routing and control.
Plans call for a new non-load restricted, fixed-span bridge with 12-foot-wide lanes in each direction, officials said.
There also will be a 10-foot-wide shared use lane for bicyclists and pedestrians on the east side of the bridge, officials said. There will be a 3-foot buffer between the shoulder and the lane.
The bridge connects Galveston to Pelican Island, home to Texas A&M University at Galveston, Seawolf Park and several maritime industry companies.
During the school year, about 2000 students attend the university, said Rebecca Watts, spokeswoman for Texas A&M University at Galveston.
The university has plans in case the Pelican Island Bridge was shut down, Watts said.
An operator would use ferries from the Texas International Terminal to Texas A&M Galveston Marina, Watts said.
If the bridge is still closed after 24 hours, the university will work with local emergency management officials to determine new transportation to and from Pelican Island, Watts said.
“We have worked diligently and in good faith with the many partners involved in this complex issue,” she said. “We look forward to the next steps.”
