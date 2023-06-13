The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department is investigating the discovery of more than 15 mutilated sharks on the Bolivar Peninsula in early June.
Morgann Gericke in early June was having a normal vacation at Bolivar Peninsula — at least until she found a cluster of mutilated shark bodies on the beach.
Gericke told The Daily News she saw more than 15 mutilated shark bodies while driving on the beach with her husband earlier this month on June 3, leaving her disappointed in humanity, she said. In addition to the bodies found on Sunday, Gericke had seen one shark body with its back fin cut off.
“We were about to leave the beach to head back home and all of a sudden we just saw shark after shark after shark,” Gericke said. “There were probably 17 sharks we found. The closer we got, the more sharks we found.”
The Texas Parks & Wildlife’s Kills and Spills Team had been investigating the incident, officials said.
The Kills and Spills Team is a group of biologists who investigate fish and wildlife kills, Julie Hagen, social media specialist with the department, said.
Gericke shared photos with The Daily News which showed multiple mutilated shark bodies. One of the images displayed a decapitated shark head. Another photo showed a pair of fins that were cut off from the body. Some of the sharks, which were heavily mutilated, had hooks in their mouths.
There are approximately 520 species of sharks and an estimated 100 million sharks are killed every year, according to the Save Our Seas Foundation.
“It’s definitely sad to see,” Gericke said. “It’s sad seeing that many sharks dead. I was crying. There was a lot of emotion. It made me disappointed in Texas fishermen.”
Gericke has been heavily criticized by certain social media fishing groups, which have labeled her a “tree hugger” and “hippie,” Gericke, who plans on attending school for marine conservation later this year, said.
“The amount of people who have been trying to attack me is disappointing,” Gericke said. “I think there’s so many people who are uneducated on the importance of sharks and what they do for the ecosystem.”
Sharks, which are apex predators, play an important role because they maintain the species below them in a food chain. which is an indicator of ocean health, according to Oceana, a non-profit.
“Our Kills and Spills Teams have been coordinating with local game wardens on this event since last Thursday,” Hagen told The Daily News. “According to their assessment these shark mortalities were caused by angler activity — not environmental factors.”
Once it has been determined that a fish or wildlife kill is not associated with environmental factors under the purview of the Kills and Spills Team, it moves to other divisions if further action is needed, Hagen said.
