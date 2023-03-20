GALVESTON
Mercurial weather didn’t stop spring breakers from traveling to the island, leaving business owners celebrating a successful start to the tourism season.
“It’s so important to us because it’s the kick-off of the season and we hope to have continuous business getting all the way into the summer,” said Keith Bassett, owner of Gracie’s and Galveston Island Dry Goods, 2202 and 2228 Strand.
Gracie’s is a boutique selling Southern décor, jewelry, bags, houseware and more. Galveston Island Dry Goods sells apparel and all manner of beach merchandise.
Warmer weather typically drives weekend visitors to the beach, but the cooler temperatures last week inspired spring breakers to go downtown as they looked for reprieve from the gusting winds, Bassett said.
Island business owners often use spring break as a metric to determine how successful the summer tourism wave will be; busy spring breaks beget busy summers. Bassett hopes that trend continues this year, he said.
Island-wide, Galveston fared well during the first week of spring break.
“People are definitely coming and hotels are filling up,” Bassett said. “We’re excited that we continue to grow in this weird economy.
“It was a great week — one of the best on record.”
His downtown stores saw droves of college students, couples and families last week during what was spring break for many public schools in the state.
“We’re certainly seeing a month-over-month increase from the previous years, and I think the new cruise ship is helping,” he said. “All things considered, we’re certainly in maintaining growth mode now.”
‘SIGNIFICANT SPIKE’
Thanks to a few cool, windy days last week, the attractions at Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd., experienced a slight uptick in visitors from this time last year, Jerri Hamachek, marketing director, said.
Moody Gardens is home to an aquarium, a museum, theaters, a beach, golf course, hotel and more. The attractions, many of which are housed in a pair of pyramids, offer a climate-controlled alternative to the island’s natural amenities.
“It’s interesting how the weather played out,” she said. “We were especially busy on those colder days. Last Friday was our busiest day. The other busy day that was very close to it was Tuesday, and I think those were also our coldest days.
“The interesting trend we’ve seen going on the past few peak seasons is that weather has been a factor for us. Last summer, we had extreme heat, last spring we had chilly weather. So, weather definitely has been a factor for us — and it definitely has not kept people away.”
Hamachek, who wanted to know where visitors were coming from, decided to investigate, finding a “significant spike” in tourists from Dallas and Austin, she said.
“I think that tells us that people are here in town and they’re enjoying everything that Galveston has to offer,” she said. “Sometimes, on those cold, windy days — that’ll drive them to us. Fortunately, we do have indoor and outdoor activities.”
Travelers coming from as far away Dallas and Austin likely aren’t day or weekend trippers, they’re most likely down on extensive, planned vacations, Hamachek said.
“It was good to see the larger crowds because I know we depend on the tourism industry,” she said.
‘FAMILY ORIENTED’
The Grand Galvez, 2024 Seawall Blvd., experienced a strong spring break and sold out two nights last week, owner Mark Wyant said.
“We usually sell out earlier, but the weather caused a lot of delays in our booking,” Wyant said. “We had a lot of people come in the last weekend. It’s difficult to compare to last spring break because our rooms weren’t renovated. But, with the newly renovated rooms open, we had a great turnout and a good response. We would have wished for 80-degree weather, but everything went smoothly.”
Other major spring break hotspots had less peaceful weeks, leaving Mayor Craig Brown thankful for the family oriented crowds who frequent Galveston.
“Miami put in a curfew and a time restriction on when they can sell alcohol,” Brown said of the Florida city’s reaction to a pair of fatal shootings. “Our spring break seems to be more family oriented every year. I think one of the things that helped our situation is when we banned alcohol on the seawall. It changed the whole demographic of the seawall.”
