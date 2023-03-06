An arm of the U.S. Treasury late last month issued an alert to financial institutions about a nationwide surge in mail-theft related check fraud schemes targeting carriers such as the U.S. Postal Service.
The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network on Feb. 27 issued a bulletin warning that cases of check theft, washing and fraud had been growing across the country.
“Despite the declining use of checks in the United States, criminals have been increasingly targeting the U.S. Mail since the COVID-19 pandemic to commit check fraud,” according to the bulletin.
The network said it was collaborating with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to ensure financial institutions were identifying and reporting all check-fraud schemes linked to mail theft in the United States, according to the bulletin.
From March 2020 through February 2021, the Postal Inspection Service received 299,020 mail theft complaints, an increase of 184,564 cases, 161 percent, compared with the same period the year before, according to the most recent postal service data.
The trend also has been seen locally. From Jan. 1, 2020, to Aug. 14, 2022, the Galveston Police Department took reports of 140 cases of checks stolen after being mailed, altered through a process called washing, and cashed for amounts averaging about $7,000 but reaching as much as $34,221 and totaling more than $1 million, according to documents The Daily News obtained through the Texas Public Information Act and interviews with victims.
In 2021, financial institutions filed more than 350,000 suspicious activity reports to Financial Crimes Enforcement Network about potential check fraud, a 23 percent increase over the number of check fraud-related reports filed in 2020, the network said.
“This upward trend continued into 2022, when the number of suspicious activity reports related to check fraud reached over 680,000, nearly double the previous year’s amount of filings,” the alert stated.
Most criminals committing mail fraud generally target the mail carriers to steal personal checks, business checks, tax refund checks and checks related to government assistance, the alert stated.
On Feb. 28, agents of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said a postal vehicle had been vandalized and an unknown amount of mail stolen in Galveston.
Financial Crimes Enforcement Network found the same trend of targeting postal service collection boxes and check washing that The Daily News uncovered in its investigative special report “Checks in the Mail.”
“After stealing checks from the U.S. mail, fraudsters and organized criminal groups may alter or ‘wash’ the checks, replacing the payee information with their own or fraudulent identities or with business accounts that the criminals control,” the network stated. Criminals across the country target blue Postal Service collection boxes by forced entry or makeshift fishing devices, the bulletin said.
The Postal Service delivers about 130 billion pieces of mail every year to more than 160 million addresses across the United States, the alert said.
Inspectors are asking residents who believe their mail was stolen to report it at 877-876-2455 or at uspis.gov/report.
