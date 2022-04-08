Kevin Bartram was a staff photographer, then photo editor at The Galveston County Daily News from 1988 until 2006. He is currently an editorial and commercial photographer in the Dallas/Fort Worth area after working for newspapers and wire services in California and Connecticut before returning to Texas in 2015. Clients include Topgolf, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Bell Helicopter, DJI Drones and ESPN along with many publications and television networks. Bartram is also a certified snowboard instructor and has worked at ski resorts in California, Vermont and Connecticut.
What was your favorite story to cover for The Daily News?
My favorite thing to cover for The Daily News was just life around Galveston County. Everything from breaking news and big events to photographing people going about their daily lives. I always looked forward to the annual events around the county, things like the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo, Mardi Gras and Dickens on The Strand. There was a variety of things to cover around Galveston County that I have not experienced anywhere else.
Are there certain photos that are particularly memorable to you?
There are several from my 18 years at The Daily News, I was always amazed at how many stories of national interest happen in Galveston County. One of the most memorable is an image of off-duty Galveston police officer D.J. Alvarez watching the 2005 baseball World Series on a TV in his driveway. The photo was published in The Daily News and also as a two-page spread in Sports Illustrated. Other memorable images are my coverage of the Robert Durst story and the massive evacuation ahead of Hurricane Rita in 2005. One especially memorable photo was from a house fire on Avenue O where flames erupted from the front of the house just as I arrived and firefighters were attempting to enter the building.
What does it mean to be a photojournalist?
A photojournalist, especially at a community newspaper like The Daily News, captures and records life and events to share with the readers. There are so many people who have a story to tell, it is up to the photojournalist to find those people and share their stories. A photojournalist is more than just a photographer; a photojournalist is aware of events in the community and proactively covers those events without waiting to be assigned.
How do subjects respond to your camera? How do you persuade them to let you photograph them in unscripted, sometimes unflattering moments?
The vast majority of interactions with subjects are positive, but there are times when reluctant subjects are encountered. Sometimes I take a few minutes to explain the importance of the images I’m trying to capture and that helps a subject to relax and open up, and other times the story is of such importance or urgency that I go ahead and take photographs in spite of the protests of the people involved. One very important skill for a photojournalist is to be able to blend into the environment and take photographs without becoming part of the situation. There’s no persuasion involved when photographing people in unscripted or unflattering moments, at those times the job is to record events as they unfold in front of the camera.
Have you covered a historically important event? If so, did you sense the event’s significance at the time?
The Space Shuttle Columbia tragedy and its impact on Galveston County was a historic event. Much of The Daily News readership was affected by that event, with many Galveston County residents working at NASA and having connections to the crew. As soon as I learned of the accident, I knew it was historically significant.
What is the role of professional editorial photography in the age of the camera phone? Why do we still need professional photographers, assuming we do, when we’re theoretically all photographers?
The camera phone has made photography vastly more accessible to everyone and social media allows for immediate distribution of those images, but I believe professional editorial photographers are still needed to provide honest, trustworthy images of people and events. A professional editorial photographer will often produce images in situations where people with camera phones will not go. It’s also important that photojournalists produce images that are an honest, unretouched look at events, whether locally or around the world.
