Patsy and I celebrated our 66th anniversary on Jan. 18, 2022. The Galveston News published notification of our marriage license in early January 1956. I was to graduate Ball High School at midterm that year.
In early January, my civics teacher asked me to stay after class. I did, and she said to me: “Gerald is the marriage license in the paper you and Patsy?” I didn’t know until she told me it was in the paper, and I said yes. She went on to say that I had failed the class and wanted to know what I planned to do. Mrs. Rosenthal was upset and so was I.
When the report card came out, I received the lowest grade possible that would still let me pass. Without graduating at midterm, I would not have been hired by Union Carbide in early March where I stayed for 45 years. I believe that without The Galveston News and Mrs. Rosenthal our lives might not have turned out so well.
I finished writing my memoir last year; your paper is mentioned in several places. We have lived in many places with my assignments with Union Carbide. I first started taking The Galveston News in about 1960. We asked and you sent to us the paper when we lived in Charleston, West Virginia, for a couple of years in the mid-70s. You also sent it to us when we lived in Ponce, Puerto Rico, for two years in 1971 and 1972. My family sometimes mailed me articles from the paper when I worked in Bidgoszch (bid gosh), Poland, in most of 1980.
I had a Galveston newspaper route when I was 11 years old. I wrote about the Tribune afternoon paper and the people on my route.
We now live in an apartment complex, and we are the only people who live here that get a daily newspaper. You continue to deliver my paper even though I’m your only customer in this area.
I hope the Galveston newspaper will last for another hundred years.
Gerald and Patsy Smith
•••
We loved The Galveston Daily News. We used to have a home on Tiki Island and had a 50-foot Hatteras. We really enjoyed reading the fishing report and finding the best fishing sites. We had many friends and family that loved to go with us on the boat. We spent many years finding the best places to go by reading The Galveston Daily News — the best newspaper for this kind of news!
Dr. Ronald Groba
•••
As near as I can recall, it was my senior year at Ball High School, 1970-71. My high school sweetheart use to work at TG&Y on the East End where the UTMB Primary Care Building is now. The Goodyear Blimp was in town for some event. I believe it was for the Blessing of the Shrimp Fleet or some such thing. Anyway, the crew or pilots happened to stop by to shop at the store, and my girlfriend, Isabel, waited on them. Somehow the conversation evolved as to what they were doing in town, and they gave two complimentary tickets for a ride on the Blimp. She being very reserved and somewhat bashful accepted them and put them in her purse.
She almost forgot about them until she reached in her purse and found them with barely enough time to make it to the last flight for the day. So, we rushed to Scholes Field and boarded with Mr. (Brad) Messer and, I believe, his wife. It so happened he was doing an article for The Galveston Daily News. He was given a shot at flying us around the island. I think he mentioned that he had flown something similar during the war or in the service.
Of course, me being the cocky young man with his girlfriend watching, I asked if I could give it a shot since I was soon to be drafted and I could say I had flight experience. Man, was I surprised when the captain said, “Sure why not?”
He let me take over for a few minutes and then told me to look down and see if recognize the building below me. I said, “Yes, sir!” He said, “Name it.” I said, “American National Insurance Company, sir.” He said, “You know, right now you are flying appropriately twice the height of that building as we speak.”
Ray Calderon
•••
This paper has been in our home in La Marque for 66 years. My husband, Herb, and I grew up in homes that took this paper faithfully. I was introduced to the paper as a child with “the funny paper” section.
Our area was serviced by Guy and Dee Madison for years and years; they delivered and collected themselves.
I have a lot of clippings in scrapbooks of weddings, sport events, etc.
The next generation, two of my grown kids, also take this paper, one in Dickinson and the other in Friendswood.
So, the saga goes on and on. Happy birthday!
Ruth Corbett
•••
The Daily News saved my life during the pandemic when everything suddenly shut down in early March 2020.
At the time, I was living on Winnie in Galveston. I recall the solace and comfort I felt each morning when I retrieved my paper from the front porch. Somehow having it in my hand gave me renewed hope and courage for the future, and much anxiety escaped me — and even though it was brief, it was consistently there.
Across the street at the Mosquito Cafe where I picked up food to go daily, I will never forget the joy of seeing staff I had come to know as good friends sharing with me my daily allotment of what I needed — masks and good humor with caring and compassion added as well.
I no longer live on the island. I now live in Austin, but I shall never forget those days — they are ingrained and part of me forever.
Bess Mitchell
•••
A tour of the newspaper plant is still one of my favorite memories. I, along with my fellow Girl Scouts, were taken through the offices where the writers wrote the copy. Then we got a demonstration from the linotype people who turned that copy into columns of particular width and length, and on the layout department where the pages were assembled.
We were shown the finished metal plates from which the information was to be inked, and we were given a description of how they were created. But the best part was the huge printing room where the paper flew through the machinery and came out perfectly printed and cut. It was all so very exciting!
Since then, I have always loved touring facilities and watching how things are made. As I type this on my desktop and send it to you via email, I am still in amazement of the innovations in technology just in my 60-some-odd years. Thank you for being here throughout.
Rebecca McHenry
•••
My father, Jose Otillio (Tilo) Castro, and I were delivery boys for The Galveston Daily News. My father started out selling the paper at Camp Wallace when he was about 7 years old in 1942. His older brother, Robert, carried him along because the cook at one of the barracks liked Tilo and would feed them and buy a paper.
My memory of my father starts in 1962 when I was about 7 years old and my father woke me during one summer morning to go with him to deliver the paper. I had a small bike at the time and tired very quickly. So, my father would have me wait in certain locations while he delivered the papers up and down the streets. My father had the area from Broadway to Stewart Road and 43rd Street to 61st Street. The route manager, Joe Flores, would station our bundles of paper along the way because we could only carry so many in our paper bags on our bikes. I did not have a bag at the beginning cause my bike was so small.
The Galveston Daily News was having a 20-inch bike (a yellow Columbia Playboy “88”) giveaway if I could sign up a certain number of new customers. Dad loaded me up in our ‘53 Chevy and took me around to our friends and relatives and I was able to meet the quota. I was able to put a paper bag on my bike and learned to roll papers and throw them (while riding) at the proper location for our customers and memorized the houses on our route.
When my father was out of town, my uncles Raymond Caballero and August Balusek would load me up in a car and we delivered the paper.
Robert Castro
•••
I grew up in Lake Charles, Louisiana, where my mother always had the newspaper delivered. I have subscribed since moving to Galveston in 1968. My picture, with another faculty hire for Galveston College, was in The Galveston Daily News. Print editions are appreciated at home or in libraries.
Billie Marshall Hoskins
•••
I don’t know if my mom, Grace Clifford, is the longest subscriber to The Daily News, but it has been on her morning breakfast table for as long as I can remember. Mom is now 97 and still doesn’t want to start her day without first reading the newspaper and completing the crossword puzzle.
She had a mishap in early December of last year that put her in the hospital, into rehab for strength training, then into the Meridian for long-term care. Throughout this long ordeal of healing was her insistence on reading her newspaper every day and working the crossword puzzles. As a byproduct, this ensured her children visited her every single day as we coordinated who was going to bring the paper to Mom.
The Daily News became a thread of continuity that ensured life, as Mom knew it, would continue. Thank you for that.
Carol Christie
•••
The Galveston County Daily News has been my coffee companion for 50-plus years! Being publicity chair for several organizations throughout the years, I’ve come to know many of your staff who have always been very helpful and courteous. Please continue writing your many historical articles. Everyone needs to learn more about Galveston’s history and importance as being the “first” for many things and ideas.
Congratulations! Let’s light those candles!
Joanna Fitzpatrick Wilson
•••
I was transferred to Galveston in 1979. My late husband and I drove down, bought a paper to find a rental until we could buy here. We went to The Galveston Daily News office just before the paper went to press and were given the list of new rentals for that issue. We found one in a great location, and that was such a positive experience, we knew we had found a great place to relocate.
He even worked for The Daily News as a photographer while working for Southern Union Gas. He stayed on the island during Hurricane Allen and got some interesting photos. He lost a battle with leukemia in the late 1980s but had wonderful care at St. Mary’s Hospital.
I continued to live on the Island until mid-2005 when I married a “local” who I met at Washington Park as we each were launching our boats. Capt. Joe was a wonderful source of information to both of us. We now live near the island and continue to subscribe to The Daily News.
May The Daily News continue on for many years to come and have an important role in the lives of others as it has mine.
Carrie Wortham
•••
During the 1960s, my father, Charles K. Roach, was a detective for the Galveston Police Department. They were assigned to damage the slot machines from the Balinese Room. Dad and other detectives were featured in the parking lot of the police station on 25th Street, manually destroying these machines. I think they used sledge hammers. It was a great story around the county.
D. Sue Rice
•••
In The Daily News every day, I look forward to reading the AP’s Today in History. From the few sentences about what happened on that day in history, I learn new things or have memories brought to mind of events during my life time. I share the best happenings on some days with my family group messaging, which brings interesting discussions.
Joan Mertens
•••
I had a very interesting experience during my years at The Daily News. I began working there part-time when I wrote an arts column in 1989. It was part of my work as an artist with the Texas Commission on the Arts.
Later on, as a full-time employee along with my regular tasks, I had some really exciting things to do. For example, I worked on a special section with Betty Massey and the Galveston Historical Foundation, and we won a national award. I also loved putting together the annual Home Improvement special section despite my utter lack of Martha Stewart skills.
I took on the Small Business pages and helped the advertising department grow them from just the Downtown Page to pages all over the county. I really loved running around Galveston and talking to small-business owners.
I have been a journalist since high school. But even as a college editor, there was a lot of bad news to report. This was the first time I had done only lifestyle and I really enjoyed all of it.
Marsha Wilson Rappaport
•••
I love The Daily News and can think of at least three instances that the News has accommodated me and, for this, I am very grateful.
A few years ago, I had a monthly genealogy column in the News, where I was able to give clues and information on how to research ancestors.
Being a member of the Galveston Chapter (George Washington) of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Constitution Week Chairman for 18 years, and still on the committee, the paper helped me to make readers aware of the importance of our celebrating Constitution Week, by publishing pictures of our displays, articles about the subject, and pictures of our meetings with local mayors giving out proclamations. I always enjoy such an achievement each year in September.
More recently, in April 2021, you printed an almost half page in color of “How I came to find a school friend after 74 years.” I was so very pleased with that article and want to again thank Michael Smith for allowing this article to be printed. Thank you for this opportunity to share these recollections, and happy 180th birthday, Daily News!
Frances Foreman
•••
My parents subscribed to The Galveston Daily News morning and afternoon edition when I was growing up. The tradition has continued my entire life with my husband and I subscribing to the newspaper. I feel I am a good judge of things and I must comment how very lucky we are to have Leonard Woosley, Michael Smith and Laura Elder! Our newspaper has jumped leaps and bounds with all that they continue to do. I thank you so very much for all the hard work that you do each and every day.
Mary Lou Kelso
