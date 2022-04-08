Over 180 years, The Daily News has been through good times and bad, and it was in a down cycle that the present owner, Southern Newspapers Inc., came to town.
Newspaper entrepreneur Carmage Walls in 1967 saw a Galveston newspaper that was struggling because of some unpopular decisions by a former owner. He also saw a community with a future that seemed to him as rich as its past. His skills would serve the newspaper and the community well.
Walls was a newspaper pioneer who in his career owned all or parts of some 400 newspapers around the country. Most of those newspapers were similar to The Daily News — community newspapers serving non-metropolitan towns and regions.
In 2022, The Daily News is a wholly owned subsidiary of Houston-based Southern Newspapers. Carmage and Martha Ann Walls’ daughter, Lissa Walls, owns the company, and it owns 10 newspapers in Texas and one in Oklahoma. She serves as the company’s CEO.
But when Carmage Walls came to town in 1967, the newspaper was owned by Oveta Culp Hobby and family of Houston. The family also owned The Houston Post.
The Hobbys bought two newspapers — the evening Tribune and the morning Daily News — from the Moody family of Galveston. The Hobby strategy for the Galveston papers made sense — in a boardroom far from the island.
That strategy was to kill the evening Galveston Tribune and move the morning paper, The Daily News, to evening publication. The plan was to serve morning readers, of course, with The Houston Post.
All of that happened and the people of Galveston, always independent, rebelled.
Paid circulation of the remaining paper plummeted. Public support dwindled. The Hobby family owned the newspaper from 1963 to 1967. In 1965, the Post company built the Teichman Road building that still houses the newspaper today.
Carmage Walls immediately hired Les Daughtry Sr. as editor and publisher of The Daily News. Daughtry served the paper from 1967 until 1987, when illness forced his retirement.
Daughtry moved to the island with his wife, Faye, and two sons, Les and Charles. Les Daughtry Jr. eventually became publisher of the Texas City Sun, and Charles A. Daughtry became the local paper’s attorney, and he still serves that role.
Under Daughtry’s leadership, The Daily News immediately reverted to morning publication and distribution. It also converted to offset printing, which replaced old-fashioned hot-type printing and produced major cost savings for the then-struggling company.
Under the Daughtry regime, the newspaper’s financial fortunes improved dramatically and quickly. Circulation grew as did advertising revenue. The Daily News became the flagship paper of the Southern Newspapers group of newspapers in Texas.
The Daily News acquired other Galveston County newspapers in Santa Fe and in Texas City and operated them for a number of years. Both eventually merged with the readership of The Daily News.
The Daily News’ parent company, Southern Newspapers, for most of its history was led by Martha Ann Walls, who was Mrs. Carmage Walls. Mr. Walls died in October 1998.
The couple’s daughter, Lissa Walls, became chief operating officer of Southern in 1985 and CEO of the company in 2014. Lissa Walls has been in the newspaper business since 1980. She began her career as a reporter for the Rosenberg (Texas) Herald Coaster.
Walls serves on the board of PAGE Cooperative and is president of the Carmage and Martha Ann Walls Foundation. She is a past board member of The Associated Press, Mutual Insurance Company, Southern Newspapers Publishers Association, Southern Newspapers Publishers Association Foundation and UTMB Development Board.
In 1987, Lissa Walls hired me to succeed Les Daughtry as publisher of The Daily News. Like him, I served the newspaper and the community for more than 20 years. In later years, I became executive vice president and then president of Southern Newspapers Inc., the parent company.
During my tenure, the newspaper intensified its focus on growth on the Galveston County mainland, created its internet edition (galvnews.com) and launched its successful lifestyle magazine, Coast Monthly. The move online began in 1995, and The Daily News was among the first to create its own internet presence.
The Daily News and the Walls family of newspapers always have been innovative. And we tried to continue innovating in practical ways during the time I ran the company.
Also during those years, the newspaper and Galveston faced and recovered from the devastation of Hurricane Ike. Ironically, some of my best memories of my time in the community revolve around how both Galveston and The Daily News pulled together in that difficult time of recovery.
Leonard Woolsey became publisher of The Daily News on Jan. 1, 2014. In 2018, he succeeded me as president of Southern Newspapers, while continuing to lead The Daily News. I became chairman of Southern Newspapers in 2018 and continue in that role.
During Woolsey’s time at the paper, work has continued to meet the challenge of serving readers and customers digitally. Since 2020, Woolsey and the newspaper also have met the considerable challenges of doing business during a worldwide pandemic.
“If 180 years has taught us anything, I believe it is that a trusted source of information and engagement is valued by people,” Woolsey said.
“If we remain committed to this important principle, people will support those voices they know and believe in. In that spirit, The Daily News is only getting started.”
Woolsey also said the company has continued to “punch above its weight” with Coast Monthly magazine and a unique and recognizable daily newspaper.
“If you stumble across The Daily News, we want you to know you are in Galveston County, Texas, and reading coverage you might only expect from much larger newspapers. I believe this team is doing just that and I am incredibly proud of each of them,” Woolsey said.
Walls, the newspaper’s owner, echoes and expands on those sentiments.
“Community newspapers provide accurate and trusted information that directly impacts the daily lives of the citizens in their communities,” Walls said.
“There is no other medium or source for accurate, constructive and verifiable information in a community. Informing and engaging the community will continue to be the mission of The Daily News.”
Dolph Tillotson is chairman of board of Southern Newspapers Inc., which owns The Daily News. He was publisher of The Daily News for more than 20 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.