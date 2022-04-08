Going to work at The Daily News turned out to be one of the best decisions I’ve made in a lifetime of hasty, ill-considered ones.
Kelly Hawes, my editor at the Muncie (Indiana) Star Press, had taken a job there some months earlier, and in spring of 1998, I followed him to Galveston. I couldn’t have known what I was in for. I’ve since lived in seven other places, each with a magnificent character all its own. But pound for pound, Galveston has to be the most charmingly freaky of them.
Jogging jugglers. A gray-headed man in a fish-scale skirt at 6 a.m. Robert Durst and Morris Black. The Moody family.
It was as if a carnival had come off the road and become a town.
The Daily News was a very strong publication in a very newsy community. Some called it the feistiest small paper in Texas. That had a lot to do with the editor, Heber Taylor. Once, when I was new and unsure of his expectations, I wrote up an interview in which the mayor’s statements didn’t align with knowable truth.
I tried to, as we say, “write around” that fact; not exactly saying the mayor fibbed, but not quite saying he didn’t. After reading this sorry excuse for journalism, Heber came stalking out of his office, hair mussed, bowtie straight.
He clomped a boot onto a chair next to me and in his Arkansas twang said, “Marty, this isn’t the first time the mayor lied to us and it isn’t going to be the last time, either. I have a policy when he does: We write a story saying the mayor lied.”
It’s hard to overstate the importance of hearing this from your boss. Journalism ethics boil down to never publishing anything you know not to be true.
That includes not letting others lie unchallenged under your byline. But Heber also was telling me that if I wrote that the mayor lied and the mayor raised hell, Heber would have my back. That’s not always the case.
He’s the editor now, but back then Michael Smith was city editor. In his quiet way, he also let me know that I wasn’t walking a lonely plank when the subjects of stories got mad. When former school Superintendent Henry Boening undertook a flimsy campaign to get me fired, Michael sent me an email saying that I was a good reporter, my work was solid and I had his support.
Anybody who’s worked for Michael knows he doesn’t say such things casually. So it meant one hell of a lot at a time when I needed to hear it.
That sort of support came down from the top.
In 2004, I was back in the states after a stint in the U.S. Virgin Islands when Heber and Michael graciously consented to hire me back. Shortly after, Publisher Dolph Tillotson showed that he would back his people when challenged. My colleague Sarah Viren had brought in a story about a “public-private partnership” — an expression that for some reason makes me clutch my wallet whenever I hear it.
This one had to do with private energy companies and gas leases on public lands. I was brought in to help out, and the more we dug, the less convinced we were that the public was benefiting.
Texas Land Commissioner Jerry Patterson wasn’t pleased with our coverage. At one point, he went so far as to tell us that the lease arrangements were too complicated for us to understand. My grip on my wallet got even tighter.
In an attempt to short-circuit the story, Patterson and his staff eventually flew to Galveston to meet with Sarah and me and all our bosses. He launched into a presentation that attacked not only the credibility of our stories, but also our ethics.
A few times, I piped up to defend myself, but Dolph told me to hush. He’d handle it. After several excruciating minutes of biting my tongue, Patterson stopped.
Then Dolph laced into him in a way I haven’t seen before or since. The gist was, “When you call my people liars, you’re calling me a liar and you’d better have a whole lot more proof than the BS you slung today.”
It’s hard to describe the feeling I had after that. Not triumphal. Rather, I was reassured that our reporting was fair and my fellow professionals saw it that way — including the ones who signed my paychecks.
I’ve been lucky to work with any number of fantastic journalists and learned much from every one of them. That’s true up to the present day. But my colleagues at The Daily News, including my great friend Carter Thompson, will always hold a special place for me.
Marty Schladen is a reporter at the Ohio Capital Journal. He has won numerous awards for investigative journalism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.