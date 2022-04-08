The Galveston County Daily News was my first internship and cemented my love for newspapers.
I was a journalism major at the University of Texas at Austin and hungry for real- world experience.
I remember attending the morning news meetings and running off to cover whatever was happening that day.
I rode a Segway along the seawall to try out the new technology. I wrote a front-page story about an orange cat rescued from a 40-foot palm tree. I pretended to be a movie critic and reviewed the latest Matt Damon film. I helped with more serious stories about reports of racism and sexual harassment at schools.
I opened the newspaper the next day and saw my byline. I was hooked.
I saw the camaraderie in the newsroom as really smart people debated really interesting topics. I watched beat reporters work the phones and drink way too much coffee. I showed strangers my press pass and asked them about their lives.
I learned about the history of Galveston beyond my memories of childhood beach trips.
Michael Smith and Laura Elder took me under their wing and were generous mentors.
I earned $50 per story, which helped pay for gas for the drive back and forth from my parents’ home in Houston. But the money didn’t matter. I was learning that being a reporter was more than a job. It was a calling and a public service, and you had a huge responsibility to get the story right.
The news clips I got that summer helped me land internships at the Austin American-Statesman, The Boston Globe and the Chicago Tribune — dream opportunities for someone who had never lived outside Texas and had few connections in the industry.
I started freelancing for The New York Times and eventually became a staff reporter.
The newsroom in New York can be an intimidating place, and I was always excited to meet another Texan, especially one with Galveston connections like John Schwartz, a beloved reporter and the son of former state Sen. A.R. “Babe” Schwartz.
We became friends, and John loaned me a bag of Texas dirt — including some from Galveston — so that my sons could be “born on Texas soil.”
Galveston will always be special to me. You never forget your first love or your first newspaper.
Emma G. Fitzsimmons is the City Hall Bureau Chief for The New York Times. She was a summer intern at The Galveston County Daily News in 2004.
Emma G. Fitzsimmons is the City Hall Bureau Chief for The New York Times. She was a summer intern at The Galveston County Daily News in 2004.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.