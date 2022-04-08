Charles Olivier, 10, delivers newspapers at the intersection of 43rd Street and Broadway in Galveston. He is one of two brothers in the Olivier family who delivered The Galveston Daily News. He is a retired Air Force Veteran who served one year in Viet Nam and a total of 26 years of active duty. He is now 83 years old, and he and his wife, Rose, live in Austin. His sister, Irenaeus Olivier Jordan, who shared this photograph, still resides in Galveston and still loves getting The Daily News.
I am a current subscriber of The Daily News and have been for as long as I can remember. I am 82 years old and was born and raised in Galveston. My parents, as far back as I can remember, were subscribers of The Daily News. In fact, I had three older brothers, two of whom delivered The Daily News’ morning and evening edition, The Tribune.
For our family, it was not simply getting on their bikes and tossing newspapers onto the porch or stairs of their customers. In fact, the process began long before that, each morning.
The “carrier,” I suppose that was his title, whose name was Claude Robinson, brought huge stacks of newspapers to our home around 3 a.m. All family members were awake and ready to begin either rolling up each newspaper with a rubber band or, if on a weekday when the papers were much smaller, we would fold them (four folds forming a tuck-in pouch) so they would hold together snugly, even when being tossed through the air. There were no plastic bags!
When the rolling or folding was done, my mom helped to load them into the huge sacks on their bikes. It was usually around 4:30 or 5:00 a.m., then my mom blessed them with holy water and they went on their way. She came back inside and prayed that God would protect her two little boys along the way. And he always did! But not from the dogs who took great delight in chasing two young boys on their bikes just before daylight.
Each morning they would return home, eat breakfast and get ready for school. And at the end of the school day, the whole process began anew with The Tribune; the evening edition.
So now, needless to say, my parents were subscribers of The Daily News at least since the mid- to late-1940s, because my mom loved reading the newspaper. In the mid-1980s, my mom’s health began to fail and so did her vision. So, my husband and I moved her into our home and transferred her Daily News subscription to the new address. I now live on Avenue L and have been here since 1997, and I still love getting The Daily News each morning.
