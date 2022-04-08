The future of daily newspapers has been a major concern over the past two decades as print advertising revenues plummeted, circulation of print products shrank, the market fragmented into a digital realm with thousands of unproven products and many legacy papers in larger markets were bought by investment groups and sold for scrap. But the picture for regional and local dailies in smaller markets, like The Galveston County Daily News, isn’t quite as grim, say experts in the field, a sentiment echoed by The Daily News publisher and resident optimist, Leonard Woolsey.
At the helm since January 2014, Woolsey also serves as president of Southern Newspapers Inc., the media organization that owns The Daily News along with 10 other news organizations.
Speculating on the future of dailies in general and The Daily News in particular, Woolsey believes maintaining close community ties is the key to longevity, regardless of what changes in journalism, technology or the market may occur.
“Our model is to continue to connect with the community in a meaningful way, whether that’s through the news, advertising or through magazines like Coast Monthly,” he said. “Establishing relationships within the community is something that a major newspaper can’t do as well as we can. As long as the community knows we’re in it for the long term, they’ll continue to support us.”
Woolsey spends a good deal of his time out in the community preaching the gospel of local news and the role of newspaper journalism in the life of Galveston County, its municipalities and its people.
“The fact is that when we have an unfortunate event in our community, whether it’s a hurricane or the death of Dr. Hughes, The Daily News is going to thoughtfully and sensitively cover that story until people know everything they need to know about it,” Woolsey said.
Hughes, a beloved physician in Galveston, was killed last month in a hit-and-run collision with a car while riding her bike on the far east end of the seawall. In recent days, The Daily News has reported on the police investigation into Hughes’ death and probed safety issues for bicyclists in the city.
Woolsey pointed to growth in the paper’s digital footprint despite a decline in print circulation, and outreach through other print products like Coast Monthly and social media as indicators of change.
“Right now, we’re in the middle of making significant changes in digital revenue while at the same time stepping back and looking at what might be improved in content delivery for digital channels,” he said. “It’s evolving and we’ll continue to work on it.”
He emphasized the skillset required of reporters presently and in the future, including more specialization, more ability to jump from platform to platform and an understanding of the habits of a digital audience.
“We used to think when a story was happening, ‘We’ll get the story out tomorrow morning,’” he said. “Now it’s breaking the story immediately and sending notification to readers who want to know about it as quickly as possible.”
Whether the future lies largely in print or digital or a mix of both, The Daily News will remain a local newspaper, serving a traditional watchdog role in Galveston County, and a new generation of journalists must be cultivated to continue delivering the news, Woolsey said.
“The news business has never been the best at promoting itself; we’ve been terrible at that,” he said. “But to nurture a new generation of journalists, we have to appeal to a younger person’s desire to change the world. Being a journalist is not the most glamorous, sexy role but, when it gets right down to it, it’s critical to changing society.”
Whatever the future holds, Woolsey plans to be there.
“I’m very optimistic about this industry,” he said. “I know it’s going to look a lot different in five years, in 10 years, in 20 years. I don’t know what it’s going to look like, but I’m willing to hang around and see.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.