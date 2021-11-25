GALVESTON
Veronica Guzman would love to live in Galveston. She works for Galveston Independent School District. Her children attend island schools.
But the price of a three-bedroom apartment she needs is just out of reach, so she lives in Texas City.
“My budget is between $1,000 and $2,000,” Guzman said. “I wish I could afford something here on the island.”
Even with the cost of gas, she’s saving money with the commute, she said.
Her experience with steep island rental costs also has made up her mind about ownership, she said.
“When I buy, it’s definitely going to have to be off the island.”
Guzman is among a large and probably growing population of Galveston workers who can’t afford to live on the island, even though they’d prefer to. Its ranks include service industry workers earning modest wages but also middle-income professionals who wouldn’t struggle to find housing in many other places.
The high cost of housing has pushed many families to communities where rents are cheaper or where they can buy more house for their buck. The flight of families, among other things, means fewer students — and less money — channeled into Galveston schools, further straining district resources.
Some leaders argue Galveston’s housing stock — older, expensive and high-maintenance — hasn’t for decades appealed to young people buying first homes and probably never will again.
Others worry the island market appeals too much to retirees and investors, which threatens its economy, character and status as a vibrant, diverse, authentic city.
“In economic development words, we call it a diversification of the tax base,” said Christine Bryant, chief executive officer of Vision Galveston, a community development nonprofit.
“We know how important tourism is to Galveston. We have to balance that. The way to balance that is have a residential population that is here 12 months of the year, that sends their kids to our schools and goes to the dentist or the doctor in November.”
That year-round population drives economic activity in the off-months and participates actively in the community, even when tourists or part-timers leave, she said. To keep that full-time population, the city needs to attract more families, she said.
“With families, you want to live close to where you work and you want to live close to where your kids are going to school,” Bryant said.
MOUNTING COSTS
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Affairs considers families cost-burdened if more than 30 percent of their income goes to housing costs. In Galveston, a family making median household income of $49,319 could afford almost $1,233 a month in housing expenses before being considered cost-burdened.
High housing costs can have a cascading effect that even undermines people’s health, said Roger Arriaga, executive director of the Texas Association of Affordable Housing Providers.
“Families of low-income or moderate-income means, they will do anything in their power to keep a roof over their head and they will do everything in their power to put food on the table, even if that means giving up a health visit or giving up school,” Arriaga said.
As housing costs mount, it becomes harder to afford food, transportation and other living expenses, he said.
And boot-straps advice about moving up through job training is lost on families already struggling to hang on, he said.
“We talk about how hard it is to find job training, how hard it is to find child care,” Arriaga said. “People are paying more than that for housing. When the cost of housing increases, then so does the cost of all of those other aspects.”
LINGERING STORM EFFECTS
The proportion of children under 18 in Galveston has decreased over time, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.
In 2019, 17 percent, 8,597 people, of Galveston’s population was younger than 18, compared with almost 20 percent, 9,972 people, in 2010. That, however, is consistent with national trends. In 2010, 24.4 percent of the U.S. population was under 18, compared to 22.2 percent in 2019.
By Vision Galveston’s account, the city has lost 775 families since 2010.
Beyond housing costs, that decline was largely by a mass exodus of residents after Hurricane Ike in 2008. Many families, especially many Black families, left the island and never moved back.
Ike also severely damaged 569 units of public housing, which the Galveston Housing Authority demolished with plans to replace the units in short order. Opposition stalled the replacement for the better part of a decade, however.
By then, all those families had settled elsewhere, said Patricia Toliver, long-time housing advocate and Galveston Housing Authority commissioner.
“I spent all my savings rehabbing and getting back into my house,” Toliver said.
A lot of people couldn’t do that, though, she said.
“Wherever they were taken after the storm, that’s where they stayed,” Toliver said. “They couldn’t get back.”
ECONOMIC LESSONS
As a case manager for Galveston ISD’s homeless students, Guzman knows first-hand the effect of housing insecurity on students.
“We have a lot of families in the district doubled up,” Guzman said. “They live with other families.”
An island native, Guzman doesn’t remember housing being so expensive when she was younger, she said.
“As tourism grew, the housing market really went through the roof,” Guzman said.
Galveston ISD teacher Damon Gibson lives off the island for cost-related reasons as well.
A native Galvestonian, Gibson got a job teaching theater at Collegiate Academy at Weis and returned to the island after leaving for college. But after a few years, he and his wife moved to Texas City, where they could afford a four-bedroom rental home for $1,300 a month, he said.
On the island, they had lived in a two-bedroom apartment they rented for $1,200 monthly, he said.
“I know a lot of teachers at my school that live in Texas City, Dickinson, Bacliff,” Gibson said.
Most of the teachers he knows who live on the island rent rather than own, he said.
DISTRICT DILEMMA
Housing costs long have been a concern for the school district, said Dyann Polzin, chief human capital management and student services officer.
“Over the 46 years I’ve been in this district, I’ve served in different committees where we talk about housing a lot,” Polzin said. “It doesn’t look like it’s going to get any better.”
When families move off the island, they don’t just take their students but also the money tied to educating those children.
Schools in Texas are assigned state funding per student and by average daily attendance, so every child who leaves the district means fewer dollars to teach, Polzin said.
“That’s a big impact on our funding, when they don’t come here or take those students to another school district,” Polzin said.
Galveston ISD also is in a peculiar situation. The district serves 5,550 economically disadvantaged students, 78.9 percent of the 7,034 students, according to Texas Education Agency data.
ROCKED By ROBIN HOOD
In addition to state dollars, districts collect money through property taxes. Galveston property values are relatively high — a fact driven by hot demand and climbing sale prices — and its student population is relatively small and stagnant or declining.
That means Galveston ISD has to give millions of dollars it collects through local property taxes to the state to fund schools elsewhere.
Known as Robin Hood, the program is designed to take excess money from affluent districts and redistribute it to less wealthy districts.
The amount Galveston has given to the state generally has increased in the past five years. In the 2015-2016 school year, the district sent $13.2 million to the state, according to district data. It sent almost $21.1 million in the 2020-2021 school year.
As long as property values increase and the student population doesn’t, the district’s cut to the state will increase.
The district estimates it will owe $29.5 million in recapture payments this year, a result of jumps in taxable property values.
A lot of Galveston’s residential wealth comes from valuable beach homes, especially on the West End, Polzin said.
“A good bit of it is the multi-million dollar homes down on the island,” Polzin said. “And those homes, more often than not, are second homes. Those people do not live here and they don’t bring children to our district.”
While the more expensive homes give the district a property-rich appearance, those high-value properties don’t send children who count toward Galveston’s attendance and student counts, she said.
WHAT THE FAMILIES MISS
For individual families, home ownership is a path to long-term wealth, so families that can’t invest in such an asset miss out, said Luis Guajardo, urban policy research manager at the Kinder Institute for Urban Research at Rice University.
“The one difference here is the owner is able to have more generational wealth-building opportunities,” Guajardo said.
For some families, the classic American Dream of home ownership still is realistic, said Enrique Lopezlira, direct of the Low-Wage Work Program at the University of California, Berkeley.
But for others, it isn’t.
“If you have parents that can help you with a down payment, then yes,” Lopezlira said. “But if you don’t have the means to get assistance this way, then it’s not. We do see a lot of disparity in home ownership by race.”
Whether basing wealth-building and long-term financial stability so much on property ownership is good economics or not, it’s the economy we have, he said.
“Is housing the only tool we have to build generational wealth?” Guajardo said. “Why is it we rely on housing to build generational wealth?”
WHO WANTS TO BE HERE
Housing definitely is a concern for the city too, Mayor Craig Brown said.
The city ought to focus on attracting the families that are drawn to Galveston’s culture, he said.
The island’s small-town character and compact geography, coupled with the medical and entertainment amenities of a large city and the beach is attractive, he said.
“Probably 70 percent of those young families would find housing more attractive and more affordable on the mainland,” Brown said. “But there’s about 30 percent that are looking for a culture and environment that we have here in Galveston.
“We offer things you can’t find on the mainland,” he said. “We need to do everything we can to make it as attractive as we can for those people who choose Galveston.”
Many of those assets, especially the geography, also are part of the challenge, Brown said.
“If we weren’t separated by water, it could very well be that we’d be looking at some of our neighbors on the mainland as part of our affordable housing availability, such as Hitchcock and Santa Fe and Texas City,” Brown said.
NEWBORN TO OLDESt
Toliver rejects the idea that it’s inevitable and not really a problem that some people just won’t be able to afford to live in Galveston.
“Our community consists of newborn baby to the oldest,” Toliver said. “What will the community look like with all senior citizens that can’t do anything for themselves? That’s not a community.”
The people who live in Galveston need the services of people at all income brackets, she said. A community isn’t healthy without people living in it who are willing to perform service work, she said.
Toliver has serious doubts that people will drive across the causeway for minimum wage.
“There won’t be any services,” Toliver said. “I’m 72 years old. I can’t clean my own house. I have to pay someone to do that. I can’t repair my own car. We don’t realize how valuable these people are.”
Vision Galveston’s Bryant also worries losing too many families will undermine Galveston culture.
“There’s such something so amazingly special about the community of Galveston and the history of Galveston, and that is something very precious,” Bryant said.
