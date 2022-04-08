It was a steamy, hot Sunday morning Labor Day weekend. I’d been accurately identified as one who reads every section of The Galveston County Daily News, not just the front page or just the comics, but everything. On that Sunday morning — so long ago we still got a Sunday paper — it was the Galveston Island Humane Society’s “Pet of the Week” that captured my attention. A very dark photo of two Pekingese dogs huddled together peered out at me.
My husband, George Douglas Lee, had told numerous stories about the many Pekingese dogs that his Dad (Doug Lee) was so fond of. The dogs were part of a menagerie that accompanied their family during George’s childhood and teenage years.
I examined the photo. It was either not very good or those dogs were surely a couple of homely mutts. Debating whether or not to bring the picture to George’s attention, I decided not to say anything and see if he would notice. Laying the paper open to the “Pet of the Week” page, I waited.
Mornings with George started with some music; a few wild stories about his show from the night before (that may or may not have been true); and eventually his gravitating to the breakfast table.
Bingo, they were spotted. What do you want to do? He’s going to go see them.
It being Labor Day weekend and a Sunday, GIHS was closed. He would have to wait until Monday. Also, it was 2010, the Labor Day after Hurricane Ike. GIHS was temporarily housed in a building that miraculously was still standing after the storm, but has since been demolished at 53rd Street and Avenue S, now the Little League Ball Park.
The next day, George was oblivious to the idea that GIHS might be closed on Labor Day. He went anyway. Within the hour he called, “Come on, get in the car, you’ve got to see them.”
I found George with two bald-faced Pekingese in what could only be described as love at first sight.
George adopted the dogs that day. We later learned that GIHS had received many calls about the Pekingese, but George was the only one who went on Labor Day.
They became his constant companions. If they needed a walk, he was there. If he needed a smoke, they were there to walk with him. When he was painting, they found a high spot and watched intently. If he had a show, they were at the door waiting when he got home. As his health failed, too sick to get out of bed, they were there. If he was at the nursing home, arrangements were made for them to visit.
For all the many things I can thank The Galveston County Daily News and the people who make it happen, the most personal and heartfelt was the news about those two dogs.
Brenda D. Lee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.