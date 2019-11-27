We want your stories This is Part One of an occasional series about housing and people who live, once lived or want to live on the island. We invite readers to call or email their stories about renting, investing, home-owning, commuting, housing conditions, gentrification, housing costs and affordability. Please contact Kathryn Eastburn at 409-683-5257 or kathryn.eastburn@galvnews.com with the subject line HOUSING and include contact information.

Median homes values Median home value in the United States — $231,000; median list price per square foot is $155 Median home value in Galveston — $207,800; median list price per square foot is $202 Source: Zillow Home Value Index, 2017-2018

A Galveston snapshot Most recent quarter, 2019 658 active listings Prices • $100,000-$ 199,000: 28.5% • $200,000-$299,000: 24% • $300,000-$399,000: 20% • $400 and more: 28% Median home size: 1,363 square feet Median price per square foot: $196 Median year built: 1983 Median price: $250,000 Source: Galveston Association of Realtors

Renters v. homeowners Renter-occupied households in Texas City: 30 percent Renter-occupied households in Galveston: 57 percent Source: American Community Survey/U.S. Census

Nature of housing stock • 86.8 percent of housing in Galveston was built before 2000 • Almost 50 percent of housing stock in Galveston was built before 1970 • 55 percent of housing stock are single-family detached homes • 31.53 percent of housing stock is made up of large apartment complexes • 10.75 percent of housing stock is made up of townhomes and small apartment buildings Source: Neighborhood Scout

Rental availability in Galveston • 54 percent of vacant housing units are classified as short-term rentals and vacation homes for seasonal, recreational and occasional use. • An estimated 1,771 units are vacant and available to rent for long-term renters. • Between 2017 and 2018, the number of Airbnb listings grew by 52 percent in Galveston and by 23 percent in Houston. Source: American Community Survey data for 2018

