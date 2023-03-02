GALVESTON
U.S. Postal Inspection Service agents are investigating vandalism and theft of mail from a postal vehicle, officials said.
Updated: March 2, 2023 @ 8:28 pm
The theft occurred about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 31st Street and Avenue N., Silvia Torres, public information officer for the U.S. Postal Inspector, said.
Thieves took an undetermined amount of mail from the vehicle, she said.
“Determining what items were taken is part of the investigation,” Torres said.
Postal inspectors will coordinate with the Galveston Police Department to identify and arrest those involved in the crime, Torres said.
“If anyone witnessed this incident or has any information about it, they are urged to provide their tips to Postal Inspectors through our hotline or our website,” Torres said.
Inspectors are asking residents who believe their mail was stolen to report it at 877-876-2455 or at uspis.gov.
“This active investigation is in the very early stages,” Torres said.
The theft took place six days after Chief Postal Inspector Gary Barksdale said there had been zero reports of mail theft in Galveston so far this year.
Barksdale was reporting via a letter to U.S. Rep. Randy Weber and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, who made inquiries about theft and fraud in Galveston after The Daily News series Checks in the Mail exposed the problem.
The Postmaster of Galveston’s Bob Lyons office, which was implicated in hundreds of cases of mail theft and check fraud, will replace older blue collection boxes with new, theft-resistant versions, Barksdale said.
Exactly when that would happen still is unknown, however.
Mail theft is a crime punishable by up to five years prison and substantial fines, Torres said.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
