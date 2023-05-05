GALVESTON
The Park Board of Trustees next week in a special-called meeting intends to deliberate the employment of CEO Kelly de Schaun as rumors circulated Friday she already had resigned.
Updated: May 5, 2023 @ 4:41 pm
The park board wouldn’t confirm or deny the resignation rumors of de Schaun, arguably one of the most successful CEOs of the city entity charged with tourism.
Park board officials declined to comment and de Schaun did not return repeated phone calls Friday.
De Schaun has overseen the park board during the most successful point in its history, helping attract nearly 7 million tourists yearly, who in turn generated many millions of hotel occupancy tax dollars that in recent months had become a source of friction between her and city officials.
De Schaun has accused city administrators of attempting to micromanage the organization — in fact take it over — in an attempt to cash in on its success as it struggles with rising public safety costs. The city has accused de Schaun of sloppy bookkeeping, not following procurement policies and not operating city assets in the most efficient way.
The city and park board have for months been engaged in debate and discourse over more than $16 million collected each year from people staying in island hotels and vacation rental, as well as over the general relationship between the city and the park board, which manages some aspects of island tourism.
The park board collects hotel occupancy tax from hotel and rental stays on the island.
City council members voted in December to take $14 million from the park board’s account to comply with state law and the city charter. City ordinance and state law mandate that hotel occupancy tax funds be held in city accounts.
Park leaders disputed the city's legal reasoning and called the move a money grab.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more.
B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com
