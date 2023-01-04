Southbound ramp at FM 518 in League City to close Friday By SARAH GRUNAU The Daily News Sarah Grunau Reporter Jan 4, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LEAGUE CITY Road crews will close the southbound entrance ramp from FM 518 from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.Motorists should use the entrance ramp from state Highway 96 to reach southbound main lanes of Interstate 45, according to the department. The closure is needed to finish remaining work on the ramp, including removing temporary concrete barriers and installing curbs, Danny Perez, public information officer, said. Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ramp Danny Perez Highway Entrance Curb Motorist League City State Locations League City Sarah Grunau Reporter Follow Sarah Grunau Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesReports received from deep south Texas to upper Galveston BayMajor cases headed to Galveston County courts in 2023Long-time Galveston coach remembered as likable, dedicated mentorFoodarama buys longtime Texas City grocery storeGalveston woman dies in New Year's Day fire'It was a message from God': Texas City woman avoids barrage because she went to churchChristmas deaths in Galveston raise fears ahead of New Year's EveFirst reports of new year come from Galveston, Dickinson baysChild badly injured, adult charged in major crash on Broadway in GalvestonAnimal shelters in Galveston County stretched as people surrender pets CollectionsNia Cultural Center celebrates KwanzaaVeterans’ legacies honored with wreathsRuby Princess marks cruise line’s return to GalvestonBrand-new gentoo makes debut at Galveston's Moody GardensGalveston Christmas Parade brings holiday cheer to downtownSanta makes appearance at Galveston recreation centersTexas City celebrates the season with snowPolar Express Delivers Christmas MagicPearl Harbor remembrance at Galveston Naval Museum CommentedDemocrats want to replace God with government (101) Will the law or the Republican traitors prevail? (79) Trump's '24 run more problem for GOP than for Dems (53) League City's library resolution an act of politics, not governance (52) Primary opponent threatened to kill Randy Weber, feds allege (35) Guest editorial, The Washington Post: Biden chip plant visit more than victory lap (35) We must all stand up for freedom here and in Ukraine (31) Daily News will neither ignore nor abet white supremacists (31) Donald Trump has never been my cup of tea (29) Guest commentary: Domestic violence creates rise in homeless families (26)
