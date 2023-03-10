TEXAS CITY
A gruesome scene unfolded at Texas City High School Friday: A black pickup truck flipped on its back, leaving five teenagers in a state of panic from the rollover car crash that just happened.
Though the scene was just a decorated demonstration of the effects of driving under the influence, it is one that is far too real, officials said, especially leading up to school holidays.
Spring break is in just a few days, and the Texas City Independent School District is taking the necessary steps to prevent students from getting in car crashes during their week-long break.
Students got a glimpse of the potentially-grim effects of “drunk and drugged” driving during the bloody car crash scene Friday.
One person in Texas dies every eight hours and 31 minutes in an alcohol-related traffic crash, according to 2022 statistics from the Texas Department of Transportation.
There were 385 car crashes involving 691 cars and 869 people, including 14 deaths, in Galveston County last year related to motorists driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs, according to a search of the department’s database. There have been 55 such crashes involving 115 people so far in 2023. In 2022, there were 28,778 crashes statewide involving someone under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.
“This will be a very emotional production,” Miranda Culligan, injury prevention specialist with University of Texas Medical Branch’s Trauma Services said leading up to the event.
Culligan worked with the Texas City Independent School District to offer this event.
“It can be very upsetting,” she said. “We feel passionately that it can save a life by accurately depicting the dangers and consequences of impaired driving.”
Over spring break in 2021, Texas saw 872 alcohol-related traffic crashes. These crashes resulted in 30 fatalities and 107 serious injuries, according to the department of transportation.
“This is especially important heading into spring break,” Trey Salinas, Traffic Safety Specialist for the department of transportation said. “This entire event is to prepare students for spring break activities. We are here to promote seat belt awareness.”
And though drunk driving accidents often can’t be avoided when a person under the influence gets behind the wheel, some cars, like pickup trucks, are more likely to be involved in rollover accidents, Salinas said.
The “Is It Worth It?” event and scene was hosted by the medical branch and funded by a grant received from the department of transportation, Melissa Tortorici, spokeswoman for the district said.
Students had the opportunity to participate in a virtual-reality drunk and distracted-driving simulator, use “drunk goggles” that re-create the feeling of impaired driving and tour emergency services vehicles, including an ambulance and fire truck.
