Facing a $17 million budget shortfall, Clear Creek Independent School District officials were met with skepticism from community members upon requesting feedback about a potential $614 million bond package and voter-approval tax rate election.
Clear Creek Independent School District Tuesday received input from community members in its first public hearing meeting on the proposals. Officials hope the efforts will increase funding as they anticipate a budget shortfall and steadily increasing costs driven by inflation.
The district is seeking input on three potential bond proposals, the most costly of which comes in around $614 million. That massive bond package would include renovations to five of the district’s schools and a 7.2 cent increase on the interest and sinking tax rate, which makes up a small portion of property taxes.
A school district’s property tax rate consists of a maintenance and operations tax rate and an interest and sinking tax rate. The interest and sinking tax rate provides funds for payments on the debt that finances a district’s facilities, according to the Texas Education Agency.
The district hopes to address HVAC and life safety systems, aging elementary and intermediate schools, instructional and cybersecurity technology, athletic and fine arts equipment and facility modifications in three potential bond proposals, officials said.
Larissa Ramirez, a League City resident and district parent, said she is a no-go on a $614 million bond package, she said at the public hearing.
“It wasn’t that big of an alarming issue immediately in my head, until I saw the amount,” Ramirez said.
Along with the amount, Ramirez also was concerned about being unable to find a specific itemized list of those bond projects on the district website, she said.
Another resident, Lanette Lashway, said she doesn’t approve of such a massive bond package because it will increase her property taxes.
“Now y’all are asking to raise our tax rate,” she said. “I have to work within a budget, so I would like y’all to work within a budget. I don’t approve of a bond election.”
In its first ever campaign for a voter-approval tax rate election, the school district is seeking means of raising $17.1 million to cover a budget shortfall in response to a legislative session that failed to increase basic student allotment, the amount of money the state awards each school district per student.
With financial obstacles ahead and stubborn inflation, the district expects a $17.1 million shortfall in its 2024 budget, and a $31 million shortfall in its 2025 budget.
A proposed tax rate still is in-flux, officials said. The state requires public school districts to lower their tax rates when local property values increase, and the state hasn’t yet instructed the school district on what to lower its tax rate to.
“That number is not determined until the end of July,” Elaina Polsen, spokeswoman for the school district, said. “The school board will have to approve the tax rate at the August board meeting.”
Clear Creek’s school district has a tax rate of $1.1146 per $100 valuation, a rate that has continued to decrease in recent years, officials said. That rate includes $0.8446 in the district’s maintenance and operation budget, and $0.27 in its interest and sinking budget.
The school district, along with others in the state, was anticipating legislators to increase basic student allotment during the 2023 legislative session, Polsen said.
Basic student allotment in Texas is $6,160 per student, an amount that has not changed since 2019. Texas school districts lobbied ahead of the legislative session to increase that amount to cover inflationary costs and post-pandemic obstacles.
Average inflation since 2019 has increased by 17 percent, according to the Consumer Price Index. That means in order to have the same buying power as they did after 2019, the basis allotment would need to be over $7,207, according to the school district.
During a 2022 Galveston County schools consortium meeting, when superintendents agreed on five priorities to present to lawmakers ahead of the legislative session, basic student allotment was among the first to be discussed, and legislators told districts they could likely anticipate a higher monetary commitment from the state.
The 88th legislature adjourned in May without assigning additional funding for basic student allotment, officials said. And on top of a lack of state funding, the Clear Creek Independent School District has been hit with hiking inflation rates.
“The school district has been making cuts to lower the budget,” Polsen said. “The school district cut about 144 positions, which have been absorbed by other departments. Nobody has lost their job.”
Most of those departmental cuts have come from the support and technology center.
Explore the fascinating history of The Daily News, Texas' oldest newspaper, in this behind-the-scenes video. Join us as we take a journey through time, starting from Galveston's humble beginnings in 1842, when the newspaper was founded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.