GALVESTON

Beach-side property owners would be empowered to bar the public from the sand between their buildings and the Gulf of Mexico under a bill by Sen. Mayes Middleton, which opponents worry would erode the Texas Open Beaches Act.

B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com

(2) comments

Robert Dagnon

We sure need a more detailed explanation of exactly what this is all about. I have read the proposed act and I sure don’t understand what is intended. You could read it about 4 different way. One way of reading it seems to put the burden of proving a public beach is open for access is on the public that want to use it. That seems wrong to me.

Don Schlessinger

DANG, Mayes Middleton you lost a vote!

