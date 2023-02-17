GALVESTON
Beach-side property owners would be empowered to bar the public from the sand between their buildings and the Gulf of Mexico under a bill by Sen. Mayes Middleton, which opponents worry would erode the Texas Open Beaches Act.
Senate Bill 434 relates “to the burden of proof in a suit or administrative proceeding to establish that an area is subject to the public beach easement,” according to its text.
State Senators first heard the bill in a Feb. 15 meeting of the 88th Legislative session, and referred it to the Natural Resources and Economic Development Committee, who has yet to respond to a request for comment.
Middleton’s office didn’t reply to multiple calls and emails requesting comment.
Some advocates and even some property owners see the bill as a threat to Texas’ long-standing law guaranteeing that beaches belong to the public rather than private-property owners.
“People who aren’t familiar with how bills are worded or phrased, when they read this they really don’t see an issue,” said Ellis Pickett, founding chairman of the Surfrider Foundation Texas, Upper Coast Chapter.
“Since the public became aware of erosion from Tropical Storm Frances in 1998, there’s been a reluctance by government to enforce the Texas Open Beaches Act. Even though Mayes Middleton has said this has nothing to do with public beach access, in reality, it does.
“It makes it more difficult to file an enforcement lawsuit under the Open Beaches Act. It’s another step in the process that will make it more difficult to remove violations on the coast. Politicians are reluctant to remove them anyway.”
Opponents say the bill would remove the assumption that all Texas beaches should be open to the public.
The bill is a direct violation of the Open Beaches Act, said Jerry Mohn, president of the West Galveston Island Property Owners Association.
“Why is he doing it?” he asked. “I’m getting more information, and I plan to email him and ask him why.”
The bill states:
“In a suit or administrative proceeding brought or defended under this subchapter or whose determination is affected by this subchapter pertaining to, a showing that the area in question is located in the area from mean low tide to the line of vegetation, the burden of proof is on the party seeking to establish is prima facie evidence that: The title of the littoral owner does not include the right to prevent the public from using the area for ingress and egress to the sea; or there is imposed on the area a common law right or easement in favor of the public for ingress and egress to the sea.”
ERODING RIGHTS?
In Texas, public access to Gulf Coast beaches is not just a matter of law, it’s a right spelled out in the state’s constitution.
Walking along the beach in Texas has been a right since Texas was a republic, and the Texas Land Commissioner protects this public right for all Texans by enforcing the Texas Open Beaches Act, according to the General Land Office.
“Under the Texas Open Beaches Act the public has the free and unrestricted right to access Texas beaches, which are located on what is commonly referred to as the ‘wet beach,’ from the water to the line of mean high tide,” according to the land office.
“The dry sandy area that extends from the ‘wet beach’ to the natural line of vegetation is usually privately owned but may be subject to the public beach easement. The line of vegetation may shift due to wind, and wave and tidal actions caused by storms and hurricanes.”
Public beach access should not be restricted in any way, Joanie Steinhaus, Turtle Island Restoration Network Gulf program director, said.
“Everyone should have the opportunity to access the beach, enjoy time with family and friends, and not be burdened with proving the right to beach access ingress and egress to the sea as stated in the bill,” she said. “This bill would kill tourism in many coastal communities if the right to beach access is restricted.”
Many Galvestonians agree that SB 434 is a threat to public beach access, including Jeff Seinsheimer with the Surfrider Foundation, Galveston chapter.
“In 2009, the Open Beaches Act became part of the Texas Constitution, approved by 75 percent of those voting in a statewide referendum,” he said. “This bill is a chipping away or watering down of the Open Beaches Act.
“The wording of the bill is difficult to read, much less fully comprehend. Currently, Texans have the right to access the state’s beaches from the mean low tide line to the line of vegetation.
“Under the new bill, if a person claims a private property owner or establishment is violating their right and they pursue litigation, the burden of proof would fall on the person making claims against an establishment. Bottom line for me, proving the beach is public should not be our burden.”
Seinsheimer argued the bill is bad for tourism.
“How can we justify that in our community?” he asked. “The public and private property owners can live in harmony. This bill perverts that relationship. It should be of concern to all Texans and beach users.
“I’m asking everyone I know to ask everyone they know to contact their lawmakers ASAP to let them know how they feel about this bill. Please don’t let this legislation sneak under the radar.”
PATROLLING PRESENT BEACH LAW
Cities and counties along the coast are required to adopt laws to protect the public’s beach access rights and outline local coastal construction requirements, according to the land office. The land office reviews local beach access plans and certifies that they meet the minimum state standards set forth in the Open Beaches Act, Dune Protection Act and the General Land Office Beach/Dune Rules.
The Texas Natural Resource Code states, “It is declared and affirmed to be the public policy of this state that the public, individually and collectively, shall have the free and unrestricted right of ingress and egress to and from the state-owned beaches bordering on the seaward shore of the Gulf of Mexico, or if the public has acquired a right of use or easement to or over an area by prescription, dedication, or has retained a right by virtue of continuous right in the public, the public shall have the free and unrestricted right of ingress and egress to the larger area extending from the line of mean low tide to the line of vegetation bordering on the Gulf of Mexico.
“‘Public beach’ means any beach area, whether publicly or privately owned, extending inland from the line of mean low tide to the line of vegetation bordering on the Gulf of Mexico to which the public has acquired the right of use or easement to or over the area by prescription, dedication, presumption or has retained a right by virtue of continuous right in the public since time immemorial, as recognized in law and custom.”
We sure need a more detailed explanation of exactly what this is all about. I have read the proposed act and I sure don’t understand what is intended. You could read it about 4 different way. One way of reading it seems to put the burden of proving a public beach is open for access is on the public that want to use it. That seems wrong to me.
DANG, Mayes Middleton you lost a vote!
