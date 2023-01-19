GALVESTON
After years of red-hot growth, investment in short-term rentals shows signs of cooling, a relief to some who saw the market as oversaturated and in need of correction.
Tighter city regulations, post-pandemic economic trends and the interest rate hikes meant to counter inflation all have tempered a saturated market in which investors were transforming everything from high-dollar beach houses to 600-square-foot shotgun shacks into short-term rentals on virtually every block of the island.
Demand still is high, but so is supply.
Most observers say a market correction was exactly what was needed after years of precipitous growth in the number of registered short-term rentals operating on the island. That number had grown to almost 5,000 in 2022 from 2,680 in 2019, an 82 percent increase over two years.
The surge in short-term rentals created tensions as they proliferated in traditional neighborhoods, where residents complained of noise, trash, traffic and parking. The boom, driven by the prospect of earning over a long weekend more than long-term rentals could in a month, also cut into the island’s stock of affordable housing, posing problems for service industry workers needing places to live.
On the upside, the rise of short-term rentals meant investment and rehabilitation of hundreds of island houses.
Some out-of-town investors and flippers bought properties sight unseen and in places not traditionally considered suitable for vacation rentals. Some are now selling their investments or converting them to longer-term rental properties, said Tom Schwenk, owner/broker of Coldwell Banker TGRE.
‘LEVELING OFF’
A lot of investors snapped up short-term rentals when the pandemic drove people to the island. But neither those buyers nor their Realtors were local, so they acquired properties at steep prices in neighborhoods far from the beaches, Schwenk said.
They soon realized they couldn’t rent their units by the week, which is a common, lucrative practice on the island’s beach-house heavy West End, where the industry remains strong, Schwenk said.
As buyers rethink their investments, the market likely will thin out a bit, Schwenk said.
“It’s not necessarily a bad thing,” Schwenk said. “We’re not going to completely be a short-term rental town.”
Island Realtor V.J. Tramonte also sees a changing short-term rental market in Galveston.
“This market slows down, then picks up and it seems that it’s leveling off and some are starting to sell or move to one-year leases,” Tramonte said.
Operating a short-term rental isn’t easy, particularly in a fiercely competitive market, Tramonte said.
“The upkeep is hard work and there is a lot more competition,” he said.
Tramonte doesn’t see the number of rental properties increasing any time soon, he said.
“During the pandemic, we saw a lot of people renting properties down here from Houston because they would rather be near the beach if they were going to be stuck in their homes,” Tramonte said.
“We were seeing a lot of homes on the West End purchased and fixed up and made beautiful. It just takes one bad apple though, and you see pushback, like many neighborhoods there that banned the practice.”
‘NOT THERE YET’
City efforts to smoke out operators of unregistered rentals properties who hadn’t been collecting the 15 percent hotel occupancy tax, along with increased fees, might also be cooling the market.
Among those efforts was tasking Galveston’s Park Board of Trustees with collecting the hotel taxes, requiring rental units to register and display a registration number on major booking sites such as Airbnb and Vrbo and requiring those firms to collect hotel taxes.
Hotel tax revenue has soared since the park board assumed collection duties, said Caitlin Carnes, park board public relations manager.
“Some of the increase is the result of ordinance changes that require Airbnb and Vrbo to collect and pay the tax on transactions that occur on their platform,” Carnes said.
Revenue from those two streams alone has been $9.5 million since the ordinance passed in Aug. 2021, Carnes said.
The city council also voted Oct. 27 to increase the annual registration fee for short-term rentals to $250 from $50 a year, a 400 percent hike.
The money would help pay for a software system to monitor rental operators for compliance in paying hotel occupancy taxes, to create a 24-hour call center to field complaints about rental units and to pay for enforcement of codes governing the industry, officials said.
All those efforts had helped moderate the industry in Galveston, Schwenk said.
“A lot of cities that have not done what they should do have seen their cities overrun by short-term rentals, and have seen locals priced out of living there. We are not there yet and I don’t expect us to get to that point,” Schwenk said.
PREDICTING A DECLINE
Mary Branum, one of the first short-term rental operators in Galveston’s midtown, has fought to promote responsible renting and operating.
A former president of the Short-Term Rental Association of Galveston who fought for industry regulations, Branum argues market forces, rather than regulations, might be culling the industry.
“A lot of operators got into this for the money thinking they can sit back and rake it in, which is not true,” Branum said. “I think these changes are good and the regulations have not made a difference to me financially.”
Ron Venable, who operates seven rental properties and owns one, argues city regulations are blunting the industry’s growth, however.
“I believe these regulations will result in a decline of short-term rentals,” he said.
‘A STRONG YEAR’
If the market is cooling, it’s among newcomers operating in areas not part of the island’s traditional vacation rental industry, said Claire Reiswerg, a co-owner of Sand ‘N Sea Properties, which has been operating on the West End for decades.
“We had a great year in 2022,” Reiswerg said. “We rent out 180 rental homes on the West End of the island and though we are in the slow season, we believe that this year will also be a strong year for us.”
Companies such as Sand ‘N Sea are positioned to survive any flux, whether it’s driven by the market, government regulation or both, she said.
“Booking season is just around the corner for us and we believe spring break will be very busy,” Reiswerg said. “Because we are a legacy company, we do have many repeat guests, mostly from the Houston area.”
