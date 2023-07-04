LEAGUE CITY
Skeptical about survey results in which residents asked for more fitness and wellness programs, community parks and wildlife preservation, some council members are asking for a follow-up in attempt to clarify.
The survey, which received 421 replies, was conducted via a seven-page mail-in form by ETC Institute and sent to a random pool of residents in League City.
Maintenance, wildlife and environmental conservation, and walking, biking and trail connectivity were the most important improvements to be made along Clear Creek, according to the survey.
Residents generally are satisfied with the maintenance and physical conditions of the city’s parks, according to the survey.
Adult and senior fitness and wellness programs and community parks are most important to residents, said Dawn Davis, of ETC Institute, said.
During a June 26 city council workshop, Davis presented survey findings to city council members, some who questioned the accuracy of the survey results.
Residents indicated preservation of critical wildlife habitat areas are among the most important future city projects, along with land acquisition projects for drainage projects, according to the survey.
The sample of residents who received the survey was random and based on recent census numbers.
But the priorities didn’t seem to sync, said Councilman Chad Dressler.
“Under high priority, ranked fifth, you have indoor swimming pool, but when we go to question 18, the indoor swimming pool is almost fifth from the bottom,” Tressler said.
“When you are talking about ranking our priorities, if nobody wants one, it doesn’t matter that we don’t have one.”
Some council members wondered whether the survey was skewed based on the demographics of residents that actually have time to fill out surveys.
“I am concerned with the demographics,” Councilman John Bowen said.
“When you see senior services higher than the kids who are using it on a regular basis, it seems to me it was skewed to more senior respondents, which is generally the case for most surveys anyway.”
The city has no plans to act on the survey results until ETC Institute provides more details about how the survey was conducted, officials said. Information about how much the city spent on the initial survey wasn’t immediately available.
League City parks stay busy even during scorching Texas summers and the city has in the past put a significant emphasis on park and trail improvement projects. In March, the city outlined a plan for a walking trail that will connect two of the city’s biggest parks.
More than 23 miles of hike and bike trails have been established throughout League City, an initiative spurred by development of a trails master plan in 2010.
Thirty-eight percent of survey respondents said they had not visited Clear Creek in the past year with 44 percent of those respondents citing lack of facilities and amenities.
“When looking at maintenance and condition of city parks, Hometown Heroes Park, Helen’s Garden and Hometown Heroes Recreational Center rated highest among residents,” Davis said.
Newport Park and Lobit Park in League City rated the lowest among residents.
