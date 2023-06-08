Opponents say House Bill 3297, which phases out vehicle safety inspections, will harm Texans by undermining small businesses and increasing traffic accidents, while saving vehicle owners very little time.
Proponents, however, argue the bill, co-signed by state Sen. Mayes Middleton, will save Texans vast amounts of time by putting an end to state-mandated annual vehicle inspections.
“Vehicle inspections are costly, time consuming and provide little benefit,” Middleton said in testifying for the bill.
“It saves hard-working Texans tens of millions of hours of their time not taken away anymore from their family or work,” he said.
The bill, which has passed the Legislature and is awaiting Gov. Greg Abbott’s signature, will eliminate the requirement for regular safety inspections of noncommercial vehicles, while still charging Texans a $7.50 annual inspection fee.
Under the new law, which goes into effect in 2025 if Abbott signs it, car owners in parts of the state under clean-air mandates, which include Galveston County, would still be required to get annual emission tests.
Opponents of the law argue it will cost some business owners dearly and make Texas roads more dangerous, but save people very little time.
“The proponents of safety elimination have fixated on all the time wasted, saying it takes most people two hours to get an inspection, which is completely false,” Greg Cole, president of the Texas State Inspection Association, wrote in a statement to The Daily News.
“For most people, it’s no more than 15-30 minutes once a year to ensure that not only is their car safe, but so are the other cars on the road with them,” he said.
“The overwhelming response about elimination from the vast majority of our customers and social media responses has been, why would they do that?”
Proponents of the bill have said not only will it save time, but eliminate illegal inspections.
“These inspections are a waste of time for Texas citizens and a money-making Ponzi scheme used by some shady dealerships to upsell consumers with unnecessary repairs,” Rep. Cody Harris, author of the bill, said in a statement to ABC 13.
“Texans are responsible, fiercely independent, and I trust them to keep their cars and trucks safe while on the road.”
Some providing the inspections are skeptical about that, however.
“You’re going to crack down on something by just eliminating it?” Chris Sharp, owner of Sharp Inspection & Lube in Texas City, said.
The going rate for inspections in the greater Houston area is $25.50, according to the Department of Public Safety. That includes both safety inspections and emissions testing.
“That is about 20 percent of my revenue right there, just in inspections,” Sharp said. Under the new law, Texans will pay the state $7.50 a year on top of the cost of emissions testing, which is $18.50.
Michael Reardon, owner of Mr. Vehicle Inspection in Dickinson, is estimating about a one-third cut in his gross revenue. He worries the new law might put him out of business, he said.
“This bill directly hurts Main Street America,” Reardon said. “It negatively and adversely affects small businesses like mine.”
He too said the time-saving argument is false.
“When an automobile comes in, it takes around seven minutes,” he said. “With just emissions testing, it will save them about two minutes.”
And some opponents of the law predict an increased motor-vehicle death rate.
Only 20 of the 50 states require annual vehicle inspections, and on average states with annual safety inspections can expect 5.5 percent fewer fatalities than states without, according to a 2022 study from Carnegie Mellon University.
Crashes involving vehicles with defects are twice as likely to result in a fatality than crashes with vehicles that do not have defects, according to a study by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The most prevalent type of defect related to fatal crashes is slick or defective tires, which are among the things that have to pass inspection.
About 23.5 percent of survey respondents identified slick or defective tires as a vehicle element they had been asked to remedy during the course of their vehicle inspection history — meaning the fatality crash rate could be higher without such inspections, researchers concluded.
“If enacted, when the losses and accidents and fatalities pile up, and the politicians say, ‘we didn’t know,’ we will all know better,” Cole said.
