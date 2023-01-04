DICKINSON
Diana Culp and her fiancé, Danny Dorrian, will be living in their car while they search for a new home for their family, they said.
Creekside Apartments officials knocked on their door Tuesday to tell them workers would be boarding up the apartment the next day, Culp said.
They made the move on Wednesday.
Dickinson’s Building Standards Commission voted unanimously Dec. 21 to keep an order forcing residents to vacate the 208-unit apartment complex by Dec. 31 because the property lacked hot water, had structural problems and posed a threat to public health and safety.
The commission opted to allow the owner a chance to redevelop the property instead of ordering total demolition of the complex.
Four days later, the handful of residents left in the apartments at 406 Deats Road in Dickinson are being instructed daily by Creekside's management team to be out as soon as possible.
“If the property is not vacated and fenced off by Dec. 31, at that point the city can step in and go over property management to begin enforcing the vacate order,” Jaree Hefner, spokeswoman for the city said Dec. 29. “We do not have any reason to believe it will come to that.”
While the city can step in at any point, getting residents out of the building ultimately is up to the complex management, Hefner said.
They hold the power of eviction, and complex owner Ahmet Kalkan pleaded with the building standards commission Dec. 21 to extend the deadline for residents to be out of the apartments.
“I would like for them to move out by the end of the month, but these are human beings, these are families,” he said.
City officials approved about $185,000 to provide residents with about $1,000 each to help with moving. The money is being administered through M.I. Lewis Social Service Center.
M.I. Lewis has received a total of 137 applications for financial assistance and has distributed 90 checks, Angelica Hanley, executive director of the center said. Of those, there were 32 unfinished files and nine applications were denied.
"Our last day to write checks will be Friday," she said. "We will extend this for any who are still working on the process but those will have to be pre-approved prior to Friday."
Any unused funding will be returned to the city, Hanley said.
Culp's children, ages 8 and 15, are temporarily residing with her former in-laws 5 miles down the road from Creekside Apartments. They are just two of the roughly 95 Dickinson ISD students who lived in the deteriorating complex.
“This has completely broken apart my family,” Culp said, tearing up as she stood in her dilapidated and half-empty apartment.
The desolate apartment complex looks like a ghost town: riddled with trash and abandoned pets, and deserted furniture on nearly every doorstep.
Paper notices are on every door telling residents to be out by Dec. 31.
“By late January, Creekside will be surrounded by a construction fence so we can continue the work of improving the apartment community with the help of new engineers, contractors and development consultants,” according to the notices.
“While it has been an incredibly difficult time, we are on a path to make the new Creekside the safe and affordable community your family deserves. We hope you will all return home when these dramatic upgrades are completed.”
Creekside ownership, Dickinson City Council and the building commission agreed on the Jan. 31 deadline to fence off the property and secure it for redevelopment, Dickinson City Manager Theo Melancon said.
The situation at the complex arose in November when state officials took action over a faulty boiler that had left residents without hot water since the summer.
The Texas Department of Licensing and Registration inspected a water boiler at the apartment complex on Nov. 16 and found it to be disconnected and have exposed wiring, according to the department’s report. The department instructed apartment managers not to install a second-hand boiler purchased before the inspection until that boiler had been repaired, according to the report.
Complex managers argued in letter to residents that the city was obstructing their efforts to correct problems at the complex.
“After a minor gas leak, the city forced us to turn off the community’s two boilers,” the management company’s letter asserted. “Once a bolt was tightened on the leaking valve, the city of Dickinson notified us they wanted physical repairs to one of our boiler rooms before we could turn the heat back on.
“As a result, we quickly brought in a temporary but pre-approved boiler, then erected the fencing and other security mandated by the City of Dickinson. Despite following every order of code enforcement officers, the City of Dickinson has refused to allow us to turn the heat back on.”
But city officials disagreed, saying that the Building Standards Commission conducted a series of inspections from May to September this year that found numerous code violations throughout the property.
“We have reached a point where the complex is simply not a safe place to be,” Dickinson mayor Sean Skipworth said.
Culp has seen structural problems ever since moving into her apartment two years ago, she said.
She was burdened with a lack of hot water and black mold growing in the bathroom for over a year.
Ahmet Kalkan, the apartment complex owner, said that one of the biggest issues with the apartments was the poor management team, which he said was recently replaced.
With little income and a felony conviction on her record, Culp's had not been able to find a new residence, but was still holding out hope, she said.
“Creekside Apartments have been seen as the eyesore of the city,” she said. “Still, I worked really hard for myself and my family to get here.”
This falls squarely on the owner.
